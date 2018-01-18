Download App
Home ›   Technology ›   Mobile Apps ›   Hike Total launched in India, Lets You Send Messages and Read News Without Internet

Hike Total हुआ लॉन्च, बिना इंटरनेट पढ़ सकेंगे न्यूज, देख पाएंगे मैच का लाइव स्कोर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:28 AM IST
Hike Total launched in India, Lets You Send Messages and Read News Without Internet
Hike Total
मैसेजिंग ऐप हाइक ने अपना नया ऐप टोटल भारत में लॉन्च किया है। इस ऐप की मदद से आप बिना इंटरनेट के मैच के लाइव स्कोर देख सकते हैं और समाचार भी पढ़ सकते हैं। हालांकि टोटल ऐप फिलहाल कुछ ही स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स के लिए मौजूद है और इसके लिए आपको 1 रुपया खर्च करना होगा।

मार्च से इन स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा हाइक टोटल का सपोर्ट
कंपनी के बयान के मुताबिक 1 मार्च से हाइक टोटल का सपोर्ट इंटेक्स एक्वा लायंस एन1, एक्वा लायंस टी1, एक्वा टी1 लाइट और कार्बन ए40 इंडियन जैसे स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा। कंपनी इसके लिए यूएसएसडी कोड का इस्तेमाल करेगी।

ऐसे में एयरटेल, एयरसेल और बीएसएनएल के यूजर्स इस बिना इंटरनेट कई सारी सेवाओं का फायदा उठा सकेंगे। वहीं इसके लिए हाइक टोटल की वेबसाइट पर साइनअप किया जा सकता है। इस सर्विस के लिए यूजर्स को 1 रुपये में डाटा पैक मिलेगा। इसके लिए हाइक ने टेलीकॉम कंपनियों से बात की है।
hike total news astrology hike

