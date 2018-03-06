शहर चुनें

Google TEZ में भी आया चैट का फीचर, WhatsApp और Paytm को मिलेगी टक्कर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 04:32 PM IST
Google Tez gets New Update, Supports Chat Feature
Google Tez
Paytm और WhatsApp पर बड़ा हमला करते हुए गूगल ने अपने पेमेंट ऐप Google Tez में चैटिंग का फीचर दे दिया है, हालांकि यह फीचर अभी कुछ ही यूजर्स के लिए है। धीरे-धीरे यह फीचर सभी यूजर्स के लिए जारी कर दिया जाएगा। नए अपडेट के बाद आप गूगल तेज ऐप से भी पैसे भेजने के साथ-साथ मैसेज भी भेज सकेंगे और चैट कर सकेंगे।
गूगल के एक प्रवक्ता ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा, 'हमने तेज ऐप में मैसेज भेजने का विक्लप दे दिया है ताकि आप जिसे पैसे भेजें उससे मैसेज करके कन्फर्म भी कर सकें।' इसके लिए ऐप में एक अलग से Pay और Request बटन दिया गया है। गौरतलब है कि भारत में गूगल तेज के 12 मिलियन (1.2 करोड़) यूजर्स हैं।

बता दें कि अब पेटीएम और व्हाट्सऐप को गूगल तेज ऐप से कड़ी टक्कर मिलेगी। पेटीएम ने पिछले साल नवंबर में ही अपने ऐप में पेमेंट का फीचर दिया था। कंपनी ने इसे Inbox नाम दिया है। वहीं व्हाट्सऐप भी पेमेंट फीचर की टेस्टिंग कर रहा है।

google tez tez app google

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

WhatsApp testing Locked Recordings Feature for Android Users
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp कर रहा है एक शानदार फीचर की टेस्टिंग, जल्द ही जारी होगा अपडेट

WhatsApp के नए अपडेट के बाद यूजर्स को बटन दबाकर रखने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। ऐप में वॉयस रिकॉर्डिंग के लिए सिर्फ एक बार बटन को दबाना होगा, उसके बाद नॉर्मल रिकॉर्डिंग की तरह आप अपने वॉयस मैसेज को रिकॉर्ड कर सकेंगे।

5 मार्च 2018

WhatsApp Increase Deadline to Delete Messages Until 68 Minutes for Android Users
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp अपडेट, मैसेज भेज दीजिए, घूम-फिरकर आइए और फिर डिलीट कर दीजिए

3 मार्च 2018

Google maps update, Soon you get Notify You When You Reach Your Bus or Train Stop
Mobile Apps

गूगल मैप्स बताएगा कब उतरना है ट्रेन या बस से

5 फरवरी 2018

WhatsApp UPI payment feature is now available to select beta users
Mobile Apps

इंतजार खत्म, WhatsApp में आ गया पेमेंट फीचर लेकिन सिर्फ कुछ ही यूजर्स के लिए

8 फरवरी 2018

Airtel TV Become Number on Google Play Store in Top Free Android Apps
Mobile Apps

प्ले-स्टोर पर टॉप चार्ट में पहुंचा Airtel TV ऐप, WhatsApp और JioTV को छोड़ा पीछे

17 फरवरी 2018

BHIM now offers digital payments by Whatsapp for 10 million subscribers
Mobile Apps

Whatsapp पर अब BHIM से डिजिटल भुगतान, 10 लाख उपभोक्ताओं को इजाजत

17 फरवरी 2018

Telangana Liquor Price App launched, Consumers can complaints against liquor traders about MRP
Mobile Apps

यह मोबाइल ऐप बताएगा शराब की असली कीमत, दुकानदारों की मनमानी बंद

12 फरवरी 2018

Facebook Messenger update Now Lets add more friends in audio and video chats
Mobile Apps

Facebook मैसेंजर हुआ अपडेट, वॉयस-वीडियो कॉलिंग होगी मजेदार

22 फरवरी 2018

Google Testing a New App Bulletin, Let Anyone Publish a Local News Story
Mobile Apps

Google ला रहा है एक नया ऐप, कोई भी बन सकेगा पत्रकार

27 जनवरी 2018

Google Motion Stills App Updates, AR Stickers to All Android Smartphones
Mobile Apps

गूगल Motion Stills ऐप हुआ अपडेट, अब सभी एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स ले सकेंगे AR स्टीकर का मजा

8 फरवरी 2018

अब अपने एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन में कीजिए फोटो एडिटिंग इन 5 जबरदस्त ऐप्स के जरिए

गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर आपको ढेर सारी फोटो एडिटिंग ऐप मिल जाएंगी।

17 जनवरी 2018

BlackBerry and Windows platforms will not support Whatsapp from 1st January special story 1:21

1 जनवरी से नहीं चला पाएंगे व्हॉट्सऐप, अगर आपके पास हैं ये फोन..

26 दिसंबर 2017

Google App Files Go will help to have free space in Android phone special story 1:59

आपके स्मार्टफोन में कम स्टोरेज की समस्या ऐसे हो जाएगी खत्म

11 दिसंबर 2017

mobile apps are dangerous for national security, intelligence agencies send advisory special stories 2:20

खुफिया एजेंसियों ने जारी की सूची, सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा ये मोबाइल एप्स, वीडियो

2 दिसंबर 2017

Smartphone users should have these important utility apps in their phones 2:42

स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स के लिए फोन में ये यूटिलिटी Apps रखना है बेहद जरूरी

10 अक्टूबर 2017

