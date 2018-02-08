अपना शहर चुनें

अब गूगल सर्च से ही बुक कर सकेंगे फ्लाइट और होटल, ऐसे यूज करें नया फीचर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 02:51 PM IST
Google Search update, Now You Book Flights and Hotels Directly results
Google Search
Google ने अपने सर्चिंग ऐप के लिए नया अपडेट जारी किया है। अब आप गूगल पर फ्लाइट और होटल्स के बारे में सर्च करके बुकिंग भी कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए आपको अलग से ऐप रखने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। साथ ही नए अपडेट के बाद आपको बेस्ट प्राइस भी दिखेगा। बता दें कि गूगल ने अभी हाल ही में अपने फ्लाइट्स सर्च इंजन के लिए अपडेट जारी किया है जो कि सस्ती फ्लाइट, बेसिक इकोनॉमी फेयर और फ्लाइट में देरी की जानकारी देगा।

Google सर्च में अब फ्लाइट और होटल के बारे में सर्च करने पर आपको मल्टिपल विंडोज दिखेंगे जिसमें आपको उपलब्ध फ्लाइट और होटल्स की जानकारी मिल जाएगी। अगले कुछ दिनों के बाद सर्च रिजल्ट पर क्लिक करके हवाई जहाज का टिकट और होटल की बुकिंग भी की जा सकेगी। सर्च के लिए आपको कहां-से-कहां तक का टिकट चाहिए और किस तरह का होटल चाहिए इसके बारे में सर्च करना होगा। वहीं सर्च के बाद खुले टैब में फ्लाइट टैब पर क्लिक करके बुकिंग की जा सकेगी।

वहीं सर्च करने पर आपको कई दूसरे विकल्प भी मिलेंगे जो सर्च स्क्रीन के लेफ्ट कॉर्नर पर दिखेंगे। इसके अलावा एक अन्य टैब में आपको Your Trips नाम से रिजल्ट मिलेगा जिस पर क्लिक करके आप होटल की जानकारी ले सकेंगे। साथ ही आप पहले बुक किए होटल की हिस्ट्री भी देख सकेंगे। नया अपटेड एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस दोनों प्लेटफॉर्म के लिए जारी कर दिया गया है। इसका फायदा यह होगा कि अब आपको होटल और फ्लाइट के लिए किसी दूसरे ऐप को फोन में रखने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

