Home ›   Technology ›   Mobile Apps ›   Google Motion Stills App Updates, AR Stickers to All Android Smartphones

गूगल Motion Stills ऐप हुआ अपडेट, अब सभी एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स ले सकेंगे AR स्टीकर का मजा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:38 PM IST
Google Motion Stills App Updates, AR Stickers to All Android Smartphones
Google Motion Stills
Google ने अपने Motion Stills ऐप को अपडेट किया है। नए अपडेट के बाद अब कोई भी एंड्रॉयड यूजर आग्यूमेंट रियलिटी स्टीकर का मजा ले सकेगा। साथ ही यूजर्स किसी भी वीडियो में AR स्टीकर्स यूज कर सकेंगे। बता दें कि गूगल पिक्सल यूजर्स के लिए AR स्टीकर डिफॉल्ट कैमरा ऐप के रूप में आ गया है। यह ऐप एंड्रॉयड लॉलीपॉप 5.1 या इससे ऊपर के सभी एंड्रॉयड फोन को सपोर्ट करेगा। इसे गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है।

आपको याद दिला दें कि गूगल ने अपने इस मोशन स्टिल ऐप को जून 2016 में सिर्फ आईओएस के लिए लॉन्च किया था। इस ऐप के जरिए लाइव फोटो को GIFs और लूपिंग वीडियो में बदला जा सकता है। वहीं जुलाई के बाद इस ऐप को गूगल ने एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया था। इस ऐप के जरिए पहले केवल पिक्सल यूजर ही एआर स्टिकर यूज कर सकते थे लेकिन अब एंड्रॉयड लॉलीपॉप 5.1 या इससे ऊपर के सभी यूजर्स यूज कर सकेंगे।

इस ऐप को ओपन करने पर आपको AR MODE, MOTION STILL और FAST FORWARD के तीन ऑप्शन मिलेंगे। पहले ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करने आपके सामने कई एआर स्टीकर आएंगे जिन्हें टच करके आप अपने हिसाब से वीडियो शूट कर सकते हैं।
google motion stills app android

