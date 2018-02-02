अपना शहर चुनें

गूगल फ्लाइट्स हुआ अपडेट, अब फ्लाइट्स में देरी की भी जानकारी मिलेगी

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 02:53 PM IST
Google Flights will now tell you about airline delays
Google ने अपने गूगल फ्लाइट्स सर्च इंजन के लिए नया फीचर जारी किया है। इस नए फीचर से हवाई यात्रा करने वालों को काफी मदद मिलेगी। नए अपडेट के बाद गूगल फ्लाइट्स के जरिए ही आपको फ्लाइट में देरी की जानकारी मिल जाएगी। इसके अलावा आप सस्ती फ्लाइट, बेसिक इकोनॉमी फेयर आदि के बारे में भी जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकेंगे।

दरअसल गूगल फ्लाइट्स में देरी की जानकारी आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की मदद से देगा, हालांकि गूगल ने साफ-साफ कहा कि फ्लाइट में देरी की जानकारी सटीक नहीं होगी। साथ ही आपको देर होने के कारणों का भी पता चल जाएगा कि आखिर आपकी फ्लाइट किस वजह से देरी से आएगी।

आप अपने फ्लाइट नंबर से फ्लाइट का स्टेटस चेक कर सकेंगे। साथ ही रूट का भी पता कर सकेंगे। इसके अलावा बेसिक फेयर के साथ पूरे किराए की भी जानकारी आप ले सकेंगे। गूगल ने इस फीचर को जारी करते हुए अपने ब्लॉग में कहा है कि यात्रा के दौरान सबसे मुश्किल होता है किसी हवाई अड्डे पर बैठकर उड़ान का इंतजार करना लेकिन अब आप इसकी जानकारी पहले ही ले सकते हैं।
