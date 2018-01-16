Download App
Google आर्ट एंड कल्चर ऐप हुआ अपडेट, अब फेमस पेटिंग से मैच कराएगा सेल्फी

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 11:56 AM IST
Google Arts and Culture App update now Finds Museum Portraits Matching of Your Selfies
Google Arts & Culture App
Google ने सेल्फी के शौकीनों के लिए अपने ऐप आर्ट एंड कल्चर (Arts & Culture) को अपडेट किया है। इस ऐप मे फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन फीचर है जिसकी मदद से यह ऐप किसी भी सेल्फी को म्यूजियम के किसी मशहूर पेटिंग्स में बदल सकता है। इस ऐप में दुनियाभर के 1,200 म्यूजियम और 70 देशों की गैलरी की पेटिंग्स है।

गूगल आर्ट एंड कल्चर ऐप के फीचर्स
