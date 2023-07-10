कार्रवाई: Apple ने अपने स्टोर से हटाए ये चार एप, लोन देने के बाद कर रहे थे ब्लैकमेल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Apple ने अपने एप स्टोर से कई सारे मोबाइल एप को डिलीट कर दिया है। ये एप ऑनलाइन लोन देने वाले थे। लोन देने के बाद ये एप्स लोगों को उनकी तस्वीरों को एडिट करने वायरल करने की धमकी देते थे। इन एप्स को लेकर लगातार शिकायतें आ रही थीं जिसके बाद एपल ने यह फैसला लिया है। जिन एप्स को एपल ने अपने एप स्टोर से हटाया है उनमें Pocket Kash, White Kash, Golden Kash और OK Rupee जैसे एप्स के नाम शामिल हैं। इन एप्स की लोकप्रियता इतनी थी कि ये एप स्टोर पर फाइनेंस कैटेगरी में टॉप-20 की लिस्ट में आ गए थे।
Wtf is this, a personal loan app called Kash is threatening to send morphed nude photos of their customer to her entire contact list?! pic.twitter.com/5LcsukVgef— Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) July 3, 2023
