Home ›   Technology ›   International Inter-connect Charges now 30 Paise Per Minute says TRAI

TRAI ने घटाई इंटरनेशनल कॉलिंग की दरेंः 30 पैसा प्रति मिनट हुआ इंटरकनेक्शन चार्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 06:23 PM IST
International Inter-connect Charges now 30 Paise Per Minute says TRAI
दूरसंचार नियामक प्राधिकरण (ट्राई) ने टेलिकम्युनिकेश इंटरकनेक्शन युसेज चार्जस रेगुलेशन 2018 को शुक्रवार को जारी कर दिया। इसके फैसले से अंतरराष्ट्रीय टर्मिनेशन कॉल दर को घटा दिया गया है। इंटरनेशनल टर्मिनेशन में कटौती का सीधा फायदा इंटरनेशनल कॉलिंग करने वाले ग्राहकों को मिलेगा। ट्राई के इस फैसले के बाद अब आईएसडी कॉलिंग के लिए इंटरकनेक्शन चार्जेज को 0.53 रुपये प्रति मिनट से घटाकर 0.30 रुपये प्रति मिनट कर दिया है। 
 
बता दें कि इंटरकनेक्शन चार्जेज वह चार्ज होता है जो इंटरनेशनल ऑपरेटर को लोकल नेटवर्क से फोन कॉल रिसीव होने पर देना होता है। 
