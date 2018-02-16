अपना शहर चुनें

Google ने किया बड़ा बदलाव, फ्री में फोटो डाउनलोड करते हैं तो बंद कर दें

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 05:16 PM IST
Google ने अपने इमेज सर्च में बड़ा बदलाव करते हुए व्यू इमेज का बटन हटा दिया है। गूगल के इस कदम के बाद अब ऑनलाइन फोटो चोरी करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं है। वहीं इसका फायदा वेबसाइट, फोटोग्राफर और इमेज एजेंसी को मिलेगा।

दरअसल इससे पहले गूगल पर फोटो सर्च करने पर आए रिजल्ट्स में से किसी फोटो पर क्लिक करने पर उसके राइट साइड में कई सारे ऑप्शन आते थे, उन्हीं ऑप्शंस में View Image का भी एक बटन होता था जिसपर क्लिक करने पर वह फोटो कई अन्य साइज में मिल जाती थी, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। गूगल ने व्यू इमेज का बटन हटा दिया है। बता दें कि गूगल ने हाल ही में फोटो एजेंसी Getty Images के साथ पार्टनरशिप की है।
 



गूगल ने इसकी जानकारी ट्वीट करके दी है। गूगल ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, 'आज हम गूगल इमेज में कुछ बदलाव कर रहे हैं जो यूजर्स और वेबसाइट के लिए महत्वपूर्ण होंगे। हम व्यू इमेज का बटन हटा रहे हैं, लेकिन विजिट बटन रहेगा ताकि यूजर्स उस फोटो से संबंधित वेबसाइट तक पहुंच सकें। हम चाहते हैं कि फोटो सेव करते आपको पता हो कि आप किस की फोटो सेव कर रहे हैं।'
