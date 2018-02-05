अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Xiaomi set to launch Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in India on 14 February

14 फरवरी को भारत में लॉन्च हो सकते हैं शाओमी Redmi 5 और Redmi 5 Plus

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 01:05 PM IST
Xiaomi set to launch Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus in India on 14 February
Xiaomi Redmi 5
Xiaomi ने भारत में अपने नए फोन की लॉन्चिंग के लिए मीडिया इनवाइट भेजने शुरू कर दिए हैं। कंपनी इनवाइट और सोशल मीडिया पर लॉन्चिंग के लिए '5' लोगो का इस्तेमाल कर रही है। ऐसे में कहा जा सकता है कि 14 फरवरी को होने वाली इवेंट में कंपनी रेडमी 5 लॉन्च करेगी। हालांकि यह अभी साफ नहीं है कि इस फोन के साथ शाओमी रेडमी 5 प्लस लॉन्च करेगी या नहीं। बता दें कि पिछले साल दिसंबर में शाओमी ने चीन में रेडमी 5 और रेडमी 5 प्लस लॉन्च किए थे। इन दोनों स्मार्टफोन के खास फीचर की बात करें तो Redmi 5 और Redmi 5 Plus में 18:9 आस्पेक्ट रेशियो वाली डिस्प्ले है। इसके अलावा कम रौशनी में भी फोटोग्राफी संभव होगी।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

Redmi 5 और Redmi 5 Plus की स्पेसिफिकेशन
xiaomi redmi 5 redmi 5 plus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant vikas gupta ted talks
Television

Bigg Boss 11 से बाहर निकलते ही इस कंटेस्टेंट को मिला बड़ा मौका, खुलेगा 'मास्टरमाइंड' का राज

5 फरवरी 2018

Father Amitabh Bachchan posts emotional tweet on son Abhishek Bachchan birthday
Bollywood

बेटे अभिषेक के जन्मदिन पर महानायक अमिताभ हुए इमोशनल, ट्वीट जीत लेगा आपका दिल

5 फरवरी 2018

Padman producer Prernaa Arora says My dad brought Sanitary napkins for me
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' की रिलीज से 4 दिन पहले बोलीं प्रोड्यूसर, पापा से सैनिटरी नैपकिन लेते शर्म कैसी?

5 फरवरी 2018

twinkle khanna akshay kumar son aarav tease her mother
Bollywood

ट्विंकल खन्ना का सबसे बड़ा आलोचक है 15 साल का नाबालिग, एक सीन पर उड़ाता है मजाक

5 फरवरी 2018

south film industry superstar suriya life success story
Bollywood

कभी 1000 रुपए पर दिहाड़ी करता था ये एक्टर, अब एक फिल्म की फीस है 25 करोड़

5 फरवरी 2018

bobby deol spotted with new look at fukrey star varun sharma birthday party
Bollywood

बॉडी बनाने के चक्कर में बॉबी देओल का हुआ ऐसा हाल, सलमान खान भी देखकर होंगे हैरान

5 फरवरी 2018

This is how Bollywood celebrities gives birthday love to Abhishek Bachchan
Bollywood

अभिषेक बच्चन मना रहे 42वां बर्थडे, किसी ने कहा 'विनम्र' तो कोई 'मजाकिया' बोल कर दे रहा बधाई

5 फरवरी 2018

salman khan and ali zafar to come together again for Bharat, film to release on Eid 2019
Bollywood

2019 की ईद पर फिर धमाका करेंगे 'टाइगर', सलमान की सुपरहिट जोड़ी फिर एक साथ

5 फरवरी 2018

abhishek bachchan tried his luck as a LIC agent know about unknown facts on his birthday
Bollywood

4 साल में 17 फ्लॉप और LIC एजेंट का काम, इन सबके के बावजूद पिता-पत्नी से 10 कदम आगे हैं अभिषेक बच्चन

5 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone shocking statement on Vishal Bharadwaj film
Bollywood

नई फिल्म की शूटिंग से पहले दीपिका का बड़ा बयान, कह दी ऐसी बात पड़ सकती है भारी

5 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Oppo India set to launch Oppo A71s with face unlock at Rs 9990
Gadgets

फेस अनलॉक फीचर के साथ भारत आ रहा Oppo A71s, कीमत होगी 10 हजार से कम

ओप्पो ए71एस में ए71 वाले ही सभी फीचर्स होंगे लेकिन नाम अलग होगा। इस फोन की कीमत 9,990 रुपये हो सकती है। Oppo A71s में 5.2 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले होगी जिसका रिजॉल्यूशन 1280x720 पिक्सल होगा।

2 फरवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus specs leaks
Gadgets

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 और Galaxy S9+ की बैटरी के बारे में पता चला

3 फरवरी 2018

Vivo likely to Launch Vivo Xplay7, First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
Gadgets

आ रहा है 512GB स्टोरेज और 10GB रैम वाला स्मार्टफोन, Vivo करेगा कमाल

1 फरवरी 2018

World's first Smartphone nose hair trimmer launched in Japan
Gadgets

अब स्मार्टफोन से साफ कर सकेंगे नाक के बाल, आ गया अनोखा ट्रिमर

3 फरवरी 2018

Nokia 3310 4G Variant launched in China, Know price and specifications
Gadgets

Nokia 3310 का 4G वेरियंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

31 जनवरी 2018

mCURA Introduces India’s First Integrated Mobility Platform SMART OPD for Hospitals and Clinics
Gadgets

अस्पताल में OPD की लंबी लाइन से छुटकारा दिलाएगी यह डिवाइस

2 फरवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Designing the first mobile phone in the country, jobs will be created
Gadgets

देश में डिजाइन पहला मोबाइल फोन लॉन्च, नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

25 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

तलाक के बाद एक-दूसरे के साथ खूबसूरत जिंदगी बिता रहे हैं ये सितारे

अक्‍सर देखा गया है कि कपल्‍स तलाक लेने के बाद एक दूसरे से रिश्‍ता खत्‍म कर देते हैं। मगर बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज इस मामले में अपॉजिट होकर अपनी एक्‍स के साथ अलगाव के बाद भी एक-दूसरे के साथ खुशनुमा जिंदगी जी रहे हैं।

5 फरवरी 2018

POLICE RESCUED A MINOR GIRL FROM ABDUCTORS IN KULGAM OF JAMMU KASHMIR 1:06

ये बच्ची बताएगी कश्मीर में जिस्मफरोशी की पूरी कहानी

5 फरवरी 2018

bollywood star abhishek bachchan birthday special interview 1:42

B'Day Spl: शूटिंग पर चाय बनाते थे बॉलीवुड स्टार अभिषेक बच्चन, नहीं लिया पिता का सहारा

5 फरवरी 2018

Sushmita Sen Full Video in Lakme Fashion Week 3:01

VIDEO: लैक्मे फैशन वीक में सुष्मिता सेन का जलवा, ऐसे आईं नजर

5 फरवरी 2018

AIYAARI RELEASE DATE EXTENDED, INDIAN ARMY ADVICES FEW CUTS IN THE FILM 0:33

इंडियन आर्मी ने ‘अय्यारी’ में लगवाए कट्स, टल गई रिलीज डेट

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Xiaomi takes responsibility for WhatsApp Obsolete error
Tech Diary

Xiaomi ने ली WhatsApp में Obsolete एरर की जिम्मेवारी

18 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi A1 new Android Oreo 8.0 Update roll out
Tech Diary

Xiaomi Mi A1 के लिए फिर से जारी हुआ एंड्रॉयड ओरियो का नया अपडेट

17 जनवरी 2018

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp is not working Mostly in Xiaomi users in India
Mobile Apps

कई लोगों के फोन में बंद हो गया Whatsapp, सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हुए Xiaomi यूजर्स

14 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi Router 3C and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 price slashed in India
Gadgets

Xiaomi के वाई-फाई राउटर और रिपीटर 2 की कीमत में हुई कटौती

10 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi rolling out the stable Android Oreo update for the Mi A1 phone
Tech Diary

शाओमी एमआई ए1 को एंड्रॉयड ओरियो 8.0 का अपडेट मिलना शुरू

1 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.