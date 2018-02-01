अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Xiaomi Redmi 5A Goes to sale in India via flipkart and mi.com with New Rose Gold Variant

नए अवतार में आया शाओमी का यह 4,999 रुपये वाला फोन, आज है पहली सेल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 10:14 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 5A Goes to sale in India via flipkart and mi.com with New Rose Gold Variant
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Xiaomi का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Xiaomi Redmi 5A अब नए अवतार में भारत आया है। रेडमी 5ए अब रोज गोल्ड वेरियंट में भी मिलेगा और इसकी पहली सेल आज ही है। फोन की बिक्री गुरुवार को दोपहर 12 बजे से फ्लिपकार्ट और एमआई.कॉम से होगी। इस फोन के खासियत की बात करें तो कंपनी ने 8 दिन की बैटरी बैकअप का दावा किया है और यह शाओमी का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन है।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

शाओमी रेडमी 5ए की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
xiaomi redmi 5a redmi 5a redmi 5a price

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

namastey england starcast arjun kapoor and parineeti chopra
Bollywood

'नमस्ते लंदन' के सीक्वल की तैयारी, अक्षय-कटरीना नहीं यह जोड़ी आएगी नजर

1 फरवरी 2018

alia bhatt and vicky kaushal upcoming film raazi new poster released
Bollywood

100 दिन बाद इस एक्टर संग रोमांस करने के लिए 'राजी' होंगी आलिया भट्ट, देखें फोटो

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat petition filed in high court against film aami
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद एक और फिल्म का विरोध, अब 'लव जेहाद' के समर्थन का आरोप

1 फरवरी 2018

shocking amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने अमिताभ को पछाड़ा तो जताई नाराजगी, बोले- 'अलविदा कहने का वक्त आ गया'

1 फरवरी 2018

women desire these qualities in man
Relationship

हर औरत चाहती है अपने होने वाले पति में ये खूबियां

1 फरवरी 2018

unhealthy lifestyle is reason behind premature ageing
Beauty tips

अगर चेहरे पर दिखने लगे ये लक्षण, तो समझ लें जवानी मे आ गया है बुढ़ापा

1 फरवरी 2018

7 health benefits of garlic
Healthy Food

लहसुन करता है रामबाण का काम, ये 7 फायदे यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप

1 फरवरी 2018

renuka shahane want to see varun dhawan and alia bhatt in hum aapke hain koun remake
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' ने वरुण और आलिया को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात, अब मचेगा बवाल

31 जनवरी 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez's pool dance will seen in salman khan race-3
Bollywood

जैकलिन ने सलमान खान को ऐसे दिया खास तोहफा, 'सु्ल्तान' भी देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant hiten tejwani will see in a short film
Television

बिग बॉस के बाद खत्म हुआ हितेन तेजवानी के करियर का सूखा, मिला इतना बड़ा ऑफर

31 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Nokia 3310 4G Variant launched in China, Know price and specifications
Gadgets

Nokia 3310 का 4G वेरियंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Nokia 3310 का 4G वेरियंट चीन में लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने नोकिया 3310 के 4जी वेरियंट को साइट पर लिस्ट भी कर दिया है, हालांकि कंपनी ने फोन के ग्लोबली लॉन्चिंग और कीमत के बारे में खुलासा नहीं किया है

31 जनवरी 2018

MWC 2018, Nokia 10 may launch with 5 cameras
Gadgets

MWC 2018: 5 कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है Nokia 10, ऐसे करेंगे काम

29 जनवरी 2018

worlds first 512GB microSD card launched by Integral a UK based storage company
Gadgets

लॉन्च हुई दुनिया की पहली 512GB स्टोरेज वाली माइक्रोएसडी कार्ड

25 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus set to Launch on February 25 2018
Gadgets

Confirm! 25 फरवरी को लॉन्च होंगे सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 और Galaxy S9+

25 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will be launching with 7-inch Display and 5500mAh battery
Gadgets

आने वाला है Xiaomi का ये फोन, इसमें होगी 7 इंच की डिस्प्ले और 5500mAh बैटरी

24 दिसंबर 2017

Colgate’s new smart toothbrush Colgate E1 listed on Apple Stores
Gadgets

स्मार्टफोन के बाद अब आ गया स्मार्ट टूथब्रश Colgate E1, जानें कीमत और खासियत

18 जनवरी 2018

Apple may to reduce price of iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Gadgets

खरीदने वाले हैं iPhone X, iPhone 8 और 8 Plus तो रुक जाइये, फायदे में रहेंगे

30 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

दीपिका के बढ़े रेट, चाहिए हीरो से ज्यादा पैसे

‘पद्मावत’ की सक्सेस से बढ़ गए दीपिका पादुकोण के भाव, नहीं बन रही ‘जब वी मेट’ की सीक्वेल और ब्लैक ट्रांसपेरेंट श्रग में निया शर्मा का हॉट फोटो शूट समेत बॉलीवुड की टॉप 10 खबरें, अमर उजाला टीवी स्पेशल बॉलीवुड टॉप 10 में।

1 फरवरी 2018

Lunar Eclipse 2018: Why tulsi is put in food during grahan special story 1:22

चंदग्रहण 2018: खाने में क्यों रखी जाती है तुलसी, जानें वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक कारण

31 जनवरी 2018

HOLY DIP GRAND GANGA AARTI AND WORSHIP AT GANGA GHATS IN VARANASI AFTER LUNAR ECLIPSE 3:20

चंद्र ग्रहण समाप्त होते ही गंगा नदी पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु, किया स्नान-पूजा-दान

1 फरवरी 2018

LUCKNOW POLICE ARRESTED NARESH BHATTI KULDEEP JAT AFTER ENCOUNTER IN PARA HANS KHEDA 3:38

कुख्यात नरेश भाटी, कुलदीप जाट का नाम सुना था, दोनों गिरफ्तार

1 फरवरी 2018

WOMEN MADE TO DANCE TILL FALLING ON GROUND AFTER DECLARED AS WITCH 3:00

VIDEO: इस वीडियो में आप ‘भूत’ ढूंढकर दिखाएं

31 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.