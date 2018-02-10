अपना शहर चुनें

8GB रैम और 4480mAh की बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi Mi 7

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:36 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 7 Set to launch in April 2018 with 8GB RAM and 4480mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 7
चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी शाओमी अब प्रमुख मोबाइल कंपनियों की लिस्ट में शामिल हो गई है। यूजर्स अब शाओमी के स्मार्टफोन का बेसब्री से इंतजार करने लगे है। अब साल 2018 में कंपनी के शानदार स्मार्टफोन Xiaomi Mi 7 को लेकर खबर है कि इस फोन में 8 जीबी रैम होगी और 4480 एमएएच की दमदार बैटरी होगी। इस फोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन को लेकर एक स्क्रीनशॉट सामने आया है।

शाओमी एमआई 7 की स्पेसिफिकेशन
xiaomi mi 7 mi 7 xiaomi mi 7 price

