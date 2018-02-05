अपना शहर चुनें

नए अवतार में आया Vivo V7+, मनीष मल्होत्रा ने किया है डिजाइन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 04:36 PM IST
Vivo V7 plus Infinite Red Limited Edition Launched in India, designed by Manish Malhotra
Vivo V7 plus Infinite Red
चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी वीवो ने अपने पोपुलर Vivo V7+ को भारत में नए अवतार इनफाइनाइट रेड पेश किया है। वीवो वी7 प्लस को फैशन डिजाइनर मनीष मल्होत्रा ने डिजाइन किया है। इस फोन के सबसे बड़ी खासियत की बात करें तो इसमें 24 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। इस फोन की बिक्री अमेजॉन और ऑफलाइन स्टोर से होगी।

Vivo V7+ Infinite Red की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
vivo v7 plus vivo manish malhotra

