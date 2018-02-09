अपना शहर चुनें

Vivo ला रहा है बिना फ्रंट कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन, बेजल भी नहीं होगा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 04:52 PM IST
Vivo to launch Smartphone with flip camera
Vivo Phone with Flip up Camera - फोटो : gizmochina
अंडर डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर देने के बाद Vivo एक और धमाके तैयारी में है। खबर है कि कंपनी एक ऐसे स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रही है जो पूरी तरह से बेजललेस (बिना किराने वाली डिस्प्ले) होगा और उसमें फ्रंट कैमरा भी नहीं होगा।

स्मार्टफोन की लीक हुई फोटो के मुताबिक फोन के फ्रंट पैनल पर कैमरा नहीं होगा। इसके बदले वीवो फोन के रियर पैनल पर कैमरा देगा जो फ्लिप करने लायक होगा यानी आप रियर कैमरे को  घूमाकर सेल्फी क्लिक कर सकेंगे।

लीक फोटो को देखकर साफ पता चल रहा है कि फोन में बेजल बेहद ही कम है। रिपोर्ट की मानें तो इस फोन के नाम Vivo X20 और X20 Plus होंगे जिनमें 6 इंच और 6.43 इंच की डिस्प्ले मिलेगी। वहीं फोन में इन डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी होगा। तो आप हमें कॉमेंट करके बताइये कि क्या आप बिना फ्रंट कैमरे वाले किसी स्मार्टफोन को खरीदेंगे?

Vivo's Mysterious Full Screen Phone 2

बता दें कि इससे पहले एक रिपोर्ट सामने आई है जिसके मुताबिक वीवो 10 जीबी रैम के साथ दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन लाने की तैयारी में है और इस फोन का नाम वीवो Xplay7 होगा। इस फोन में 4K OLED डिस्प्ले, 512 जीबी स्टोरेज और क्वॉलकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 845 प्रोसेसर होगा। इसके अलावा वीवो एक्सप्ले7 में ऑन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी होगा, हालांकि फोन के लॉन्चिंग के तारीख की अभी खबर नहीं है।
vivo smartphone

