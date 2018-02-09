अपना शहर चुनें

Valentine स्पेशल डुअल कैमरे वाले इस फोन की सेल आज

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:18 AM IST
Valentine Honor 7X Red Variant goes to sale via Amazon At Rs 12,999
Honor 7X Red
हुवावे ब्रांड के हॉनर का हाल ही भारत में लॉन्च हुआ वैलेंटाइन स्पेशल रेड एडिशन स्मार्टफोन Honor 7X आज सेल के लिए है। फोन की बिक्री अमेजॉन से आज दोपहर 1 बजे से होगी। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसमें दिया गया है डुअल कैमरा सेटअप और 18:9 आस्पेक्ट रेशियो वाली शानदार डिस्प्ले है। फोन के साथ एयरटेल की ओर से 90 जीबी फ्री डाटा मिल रहा है।

