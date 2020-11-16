Airtel के सिम और एप से क्रैश हो रहे हैं Redmi के फोन, यूजर्स ने की शिकायत

@airtelindia Hi, The airtel thanks app when installed in device it crashes my whole mobile and it makes my entire phone continuesly reboot. I tried uninstalling the app and installing after which it still continues to crash my device. My device is Redmi note 7 pro running miui12.— Hitesh C (@HiteshC04) November 14, 2020
@Airtel_Presence Airtel thanks app giving problem with redmi note 9 pro phone, why so?, Phone was continuously restarting, now uninstalled the app and phone works fine, kindly check and help out.— Abhinav Kumar (@abby6191) November 13, 2020
@MiIndiaSupport— Nade Ali Vohra (@nadealivohra) November 14, 2020
MI redmi pro 9 max is getting rebooted in 5 seconds not enough window to un install the airtel app.
Tried all solution to reboot. Don't want to lose important data please suggest solution
Some bug in Miui & airtel thanks app (Find Device closed Unexpectedly) automatically reboot the phone continuously.All are deleting the airtel thanks app from their redmi,poco mobiles.If its continues u lost the customers.pls take a look @airtelindia @RedmiIndia @Airtel_Presence— Somesh Somu (@tsomesha53) November 14, 2020
