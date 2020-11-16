Airtel के सिम और एप से क्रैश हो रहे हैं Redmi के फोन, यूजर्स ने की शिकायत

विज्ञापन

@airtelindia Hi, The airtel thanks app when installed in device it crashes my whole mobile and it makes my entire phone continuesly reboot. I tried uninstalling the app and installing after which it still continues to crash my device. My device is Redmi note 7 pro running miui12. — Hitesh C (@HiteshC04) November 14, 2020

@Airtel_Presence Airtel thanks app giving problem with redmi note 9 pro phone, why so?, Phone was continuously restarting, now uninstalled the app and phone works fine, kindly check and help out. — Abhinav Kumar (@abby6191) November 13, 2020

@MiIndiaSupport

MI redmi pro 9 max is getting rebooted in 5 seconds not enough window to un install the airtel app.

Tried all solution to reboot. Don't want to lose important data please suggest solution — Nade Ali Vohra (@nadealivohra) November 14, 2020

Some bug in Miui & airtel thanks app (Find Device closed Unexpectedly) automatically reboot the phone continuously.All are deleting the airtel thanks app from their redmi,poco mobiles.If its continues u lost the customers.pls take a look @airtelindia @RedmiIndia @Airtel_Presence — Somesh Somu (@tsomesha53) November 14, 2020

क्या आप भी उन यूजर्स में से एक हैं जिनका रेडमी स्मार्टफोन एयरटेल के सिम कार्ड के साथ क्रैश हो रहा है? कई यूजर्स ने शिकायत की है कि उनका शाओमी रेडमी स्मार्टफोन एयरटेल के सिम कार्ड के साथ क्रैश हो रहा है, हालांकि यह समस्या सभी रेडमी फोन के साथ नहीं है। यूजर्स का कहना है कि Redmi के फोन में Airtel का सिम लगाते ही फोन लगातार री-स्टार्ट हो रहा है।इस समस्या के सामने आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने शाओमी के खिलाफ जमकर बवाल काटा है। एयरटेल की ओर से एक बयान में कहा गया है कि यह दिक्कत शाओमी की ओर से है। कई यूजर्स ने यह भी दावा किया है कि एयरटेल एप में किसी बग की वजह से रेडमी के फोन क्रैश हो रहे हैं। कई यजूर्स ने यह भी कहा है कि यह समस्या पोको फोन में भी आ रही है।शिकायत सामने आने के बाद Airtel ने अपने एक बयान में कहा है कि शाओमी और उन्हें इस समस्या के बारे में जानकारी मिली है और दोनों मिलकर इसका समाधान निकालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। शाओमी ने कहा है कि यूजर्स इसे फिक्स करवाने के लिए सर्विस सेंटर पर जा सकते हैं। एयरटेल के मुताबिक शाओमी जल्द ही इसे फिक्स करने के लिए कोई नया अपडेट जारी करेगी, हालांकि दोनों में से किसी भी कंपनी ने यह नहीं बताया है कि आखिर रेडमी के फोन में यह समस्या हो क्यों रही है।