Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Some Xiaomi Redmi phones crashing when used with Airtel SIM

Airtel के सिम और एप से क्रैश हो रहे हैं Redmi के फोन, यूजर्स ने की शिकायत

टेक, डेस्क अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 11:47 AM IST
Redmi FOR Demo Only
Redmi FOR Demo Only - फोटो : mi.com

क्या आप भी उन यूजर्स में से एक हैं जिनका रेडमी स्मार्टफोन एयरटेल के सिम कार्ड के साथ क्रैश हो रहा है? कई यूजर्स ने शिकायत की है कि उनका शाओमी रेडमी स्मार्टफोन एयरटेल के सिम कार्ड के साथ क्रैश हो रहा है, हालांकि यह समस्या सभी रेडमी फोन के साथ नहीं है। यूजर्स का कहना है कि Redmi के फोन में Airtel का सिम लगाते ही फोन लगातार री-स्टार्ट हो रहा है।
इस समस्या के सामने आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने शाओमी के खिलाफ जमकर बवाल काटा है। एयरटेल की ओर से एक बयान में कहा गया है कि यह दिक्कत शाओमी की ओर से है। कई यूजर्स ने यह भी दावा किया है कि एयरटेल एप में किसी बग की वजह से रेडमी के फोन क्रैश हो रहे हैं। कई यजूर्स ने यह भी कहा है कि यह समस्या पोको फोन में भी आ रही है।
 
 

शिकायत सामने आने के बाद Airtel ने अपने एक बयान में कहा है कि शाओमी और उन्हें इस समस्या के बारे में जानकारी मिली है और दोनों मिलकर इसका समाधान निकालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। शाओमी ने कहा है कि यूजर्स इसे फिक्स करवाने के लिए सर्विस सेंटर पर जा सकते हैं। एयरटेल के मुताबिक शाओमी जल्द ही इसे फिक्स करने के लिए कोई नया अपडेट जारी करेगी, हालांकि दोनों में से किसी भी कंपनी ने यह नहीं बताया है कि आखिर रेडमी के फोन में यह समस्या हो क्यों रही है।
technology gadgets national redmi smartphone airtel redmi tech news tech news in hindi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

