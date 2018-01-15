Download App
Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 02:21 PM IST
Samsung इंडिया इस बार चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन मेकर शाओमी को कड़ी टक्कर देने की तैयारी में है। सैमसंग अब 5,000 रुपये के रेंज में स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रहा है। ऐसे में सैमसंग की टक्कर शाओमी के रेडमी 4, रेडमी 4ए, रेडमी 5ए जैसे स्मार्टफोन से होगी।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सैमसंग इंडिया के 5 हजार रुपये से लेकर 15 हजार रुपये के स्मार्टफोन को बाजार में उतारने की तैयारी में है। वहीं रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि कंपनी यह फोन नई सीरीज के तहत पेश करेगी। 

सैमसंग और शाओमी भारतीय स्मार्टफोन बाजार में एक-दूसरे को कड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं। शाओमी ने 2017 की तीसरी तिमाही में सालाना आधार पर 300 फीसदी की ग्रोथ दर्ज की थी। वहीं सैमसंग ने 23 फीसदी की ग्रोथ की है। बता दें कि शाओमी इंडिया के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर के मुताबिक भारतीय ऑनलाइन मोबाइल बाजार में शाओमी का 50 फीसदी शेयर है।

बता दें कि सैमसंग ने हाल ही में भारत में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन Galaxy A8+ (2018) लॉन्च किया है। इसकी बिक्री अमेजॉन से एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर 20 जनवरी से होगी। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसमें दिया गया डुअल फ्रंट कैमरा सेटपअ है। फोन की कीमत 32,990 रुपये है।
