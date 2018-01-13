Download App
सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 के बॉक्स की फोटो लीक, जानें सारे फीचर्स

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 11:49 AM IST
Samsung Glaxy S9 Specifications and Features Leaked via Retail Box
Samsung Galaxy S9
सैमसंग के अपकमिंग फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन गैलेक्सी एस9 के रिटेल बॉक्स की फोटो लीक हुई है जिससे फोन के बारे सारे स्पेसिफिकेशनंस लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आ गए हैं। बता दें कि सैमसंग ने हाल में कहा है कि गैलेक्सी एस9 और एस प्लस की लॉन्चिंग फरवरी में होने वाले मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस 2018 में होगी।

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9 की स्पेसिफिकेशन
samsung samsung galaxy s9 samsung galaxy s9 plus mwc 2018

