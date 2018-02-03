अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus specs leaks

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 और Galaxy S9+ की बैटरी के बारे में पता चला

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 04:34 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus specs leaks
Samsung Galaxy S9
सैमसंग के अपकमिंग फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन गैलेक्सी एस9 और गैलेक्सी एस9 प्लस को लेकर फिर से लीक सामने आए हैं। 25 फरवरी को होने वाली लॉन्चिंग से पहले दोनों फोन की बैटरी और स्पेसिफिकेशन के बारे में जानकारी मिली है।

लीक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक Galaxy S9 में 3000mAh की बैटरी होगी और चार्जिंग पोर्ट Type-C होगा। वहीं सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9 प्लस में 3500mAh की बैटरी होगी। वहीं रिपोर्ट से यह भी पता चला है कि एस9 में सिंगल कैमरा और एस96 प्लस में डुअल सेंसर कैमरा होगा।

इसके अलावा यह भी खबर है कि अमेरिका और चीन में Galaxy S9 और Galaxy S9+ में क्वॉलकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 845 प्रोसेसर के साथ बिकेगा और अन्य बाजार में इन फोन को सैमसंग के Exynos 9810 प्रोसेसर के साथ उतारा जाएगा।

RELATED

बता दें कि पिछले सप्ताह ही गैलेक्सी एस9 के रिटेल बॉक्स की फोटो लीक हुई थी जिसके मुताबिक सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9 में सुपर स्पीड 12 मेगापिक्सल का डुअल पिक्सल कैमरा होगा जिसका अपर्चर f1.5/f2.4 होगा। वहीं फ्रंट कैमरा 8 मेगापिक्सल का है।
samsung galaxy s9 galaxy s9 plus samsung

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

3 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh asked to shahrukh khan for watch padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने शाहरुख से कहा- 'पद्मावत देखो', किंग खान ने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब

3 फरवरी 2018

shyam benegal v shantaram lifetime achievement award
Bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल को वी. शांताराम लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड, फिल्मों में योगदान के लिए सम्मान

3 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat lost out on 50 crore rupee due to prortest
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होने के बावजूद करोड़ों के नुकसान में हैं भंसाली, 9 दिन में 'पद्मावत' नहीं निकाल पाई बजट

3 फरवरी 2018

is it true amitabh bachchan twitter account hacked
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से ट्विटर पर पिछड़े अमिताभ बच्चन, अब अकाउंट हैक होने की चली चर्चा

3 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

World's first Smartphone nose hair trimmer launched in Japan
Gadgets

अब स्मार्टफोन से साफ कर सकेंगे नाक के बाल, आ गया अनोखा ट्रिमर

इस ट्रिमर में एक USB कनेक्टर लगा है जिसे आईफोन और एंड्रॉयड फोन से कनेक्ट किया जा सकेगा। ऐसे में अगर आपको सैलून में जाने का टाइम नहीं भी मिलता है तो आप कहीं भी दो मिनट रूक कर नाक के बाल साफ कर सकेंगे।

3 फरवरी 2018

Oppo India set to launch Oppo A71s with face unlock at Rs 9990
Gadgets

फेस अनलॉक फीचर के साथ भारत आ रहा Oppo A71s, कीमत होगी 10 हजार से कम

2 फरवरी 2018

Vivo likely to Launch Vivo Xplay7, First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
Gadgets

आ रहा है 512GB स्टोरेज और 10GB रैम वाला स्मार्टफोन, Vivo करेगा कमाल

1 फरवरी 2018

mCURA Introduces India’s First Integrated Mobility Platform SMART OPD for Hospitals and Clinics
Gadgets

अस्पताल में OPD की लंबी लाइन से छुटकारा दिलाएगी यह डिवाइस

2 फरवरी 2018

Nokia 3310 4G Variant launched in China, Know price and specifications
Gadgets

Nokia 3310 का 4G वेरियंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

31 जनवरी 2018

MWC 2018, Nokia 10 may launch with 5 cameras
Gadgets

MWC 2018: 5 कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है Nokia 10, ऐसे करेंगे काम

29 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Designing the first mobile phone in the country, jobs will be created
Gadgets

देश में डिजाइन पहला मोबाइल फोन लॉन्च, नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

25 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

सीनियर IPS अफसर ने ली राम मंदिर बनाने की शपथ, मामले नेपकड़ा तूल

उत्तर प्रदेश के एक सीनियर आईपीएस अफसर सुर्य कुमार शुक्ला ने एक सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम में राम मंदिर बनाने की शपथ ली। प्रदेश मे होमगार्ड के महानिदेशक सुर्य कुमार शुक्ला ने लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय के एक कार्यक्रम में ये शपथ ली है।

3 फरवरी 2018

INDIA WINS UNDER 19 WORLD CUP, BEATS AUSTRALIA, SEE THE SCORECARD 0:29

भारत ने जीता अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप, 30 सेकेंड में देखिए पूरा स्कोरकार्ड

3 फरवरी 2018

SACHIN TENDULKAR CONGRATULATES UNDER 19 TEAM FOR WINNING WORLD CUP, POSTS VIDEO ON INSTAGRAM 0:33

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अंडर-19 टीम को दी स्पेशल मुबारकबाद

3 फरवरी 2018

full timeline of film padmavat controversies 3:33

दीपिका की नाक काटने से लेकर भंसाली के थप्पड़ तक की ये है 'पद्मावत' विवाद की पूरी कहानी

3 फरवरी 2018

WOMAN BECAME A BUS DRIVER AFTER HUSBAND'S DEATH SPECIAL STORY 0:59

ड्राइवर पति की मौत के बाद महिला ने खुद चलानी शुरू की बस, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही तारीफ

3 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.