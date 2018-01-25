अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus set to Launch on February 25 2018

Confirm! 25 फरवरी को लॉन्च होंगे सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 और Galaxy S9+

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 01:04 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus set to Launch on February 25 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus
सैमसंग के नए स्मार्टफोन गैलेक्सी S9 और Galaxy S9+ को लेकर काफी समय से चर्चा चल रही है। फोन के कई लीक्स भी सामने आए हैं। वहीं अब सैमसंग ने खुद ही घोषणा कर दी है कि ये दोनों फोन 25 फरवरी को लॉन्च होंगे। बड़ी बात यह है कि इनकी लॉन्चिंग फरवरी में होने वाले मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस से पहले सैमसंग गैलेक्सी अनपैक्ड 2018 इवेंट में होगी।

कंपनी ने इनवाइट में '9' का मेंशन किया गया है इसका मतलब साफ है कि गैलेक्सी 9 ही लॉन्च होगा। गैलेक्सी एस9 और एस9 प्लस में कैमरा अपग्रेडेड मिलेगा। वहीं कई लीक्स में से पता चला है कि कंपनी कैमरे में ISOCELL मॉड्यूल देगी जिसकी मदद से कम रौशनी में भी बेहतर फोटो क्लिक हो सकेंगे।

बता दें कि पिछले सप्ताह ही गैलेक्सी एस9 के रिटेल बॉक्स की फोटो लीक हुई थी जिसके मुताबिक सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9 में सुपर स्पीड 12 मेगापिक्सल का डुअल पिक्सल कैमरा होगा जिसका अपर्चर f1.5/f2.4 होगा। वहीं फ्रंट कैमरा 8 मेगापिक्सल का है।

RELATED

इसके अलावा फोन में 5.8 इंच की क्वॉडएचडी प्लस सुपरर एमोलेड डिस्प्ले, आईपी68 रेटिंग, आइरिस स्कैनर, 4 जीबी रैम के साथ 64 जीबी स्टोरेज, वायरलेस चार्जिंग और हेडफोन जैक है। वायरलेस चार्जर के लिए चार्जिंग पैड की जरूरत होगी। वहीं फोन वाटर और डस्टप्रूफ है। कैमरे के साथ सुपर स्लो मोशन फीचर भी मिलेगा।
samsung galaxy s9 samsung galaxy s9 plus samsung

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Karni Sena members share sanjay leela Bhansali Mobile Number on social media
Bollywood

रिलीज के दिन करणी सेना की सबसे शर्मनाक हरकत, बिना फिल्‍म देखे भंसाली पर उछाला कीचड़

25 जनवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra faces multiple tax demands by the income tax department
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Income Tax के निशाने पर आ गईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा और मिल गया नोटिस

25 जनवरी 2018

Karan Wahi Urvashi Rautela starrer Hate Story 4 poster release
Bollywood

रोमांस से भरी 'हेट स्टोरी 4' की इस एक्ट्रेस को नहीं पहचान पाएंगे आप, इस दिन आएगा ट्रेलर

25 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone says i am confidence for padmaavat it will be huge hit at the box office
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिलीज होते ही दीपिका ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-अब आया जश्न मनाने का समय

25 जनवरी 2018

Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra is annoyed with Akshay Kumar for Pad Man releasing
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' से दूर होते ही 'अय्यारी' से टकराई 'पैडमैन', भड़के सिद्धार्थ ने अक्षय पर निकाला गुस्सा

25 जनवरी 2018

Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari to file a PIL against sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

माफी के बावजूद सिद्धार्थ पर FIR करवाएंगे मनोज तिवारी, Bigg Boss में बोले थे विवादित बोल

25 जनवरी 2018

Something about the sridevi lips strikingly different
Bollywood

होठ की सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया श्रीदेवी का चेहरा, पति के साथ ईवेंट में पहुंची तो सच्चाई आई सामने

25 जनवरी 2018

ajay devgan home production film eela kajol begins shooting
Bollywood

काजोल के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, 8 साल बाद फिर से बनेंगी 'सिंगल मदर'

25 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat attack a school bus angry bollywood reaction
Bollywood

पद्मावत विवाद: स्कूल बस पर हमले से बॉलीवुड नाराज, कहा- 'वोटर्स इस खबर को याद रखेंगे'

25 जनवरी 2018

Photos being viral of this beautiful sheer or eunuch
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत किन्नर, इसके आगे बॉलीवुड की हसीनाएं भी पड़ी फीकी

25 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Designing the first mobile phone in the country, jobs will be created
Gadgets

देश में डिजाइन पहला मोबाइल फोन लॉन्च, नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

अब डिजाइन इन इंडिया के तहत लावा इंटरनेशनल ने देश का पहला फोन डिजाइन किया है।

25 जनवरी 2018

Apple Likely to stop iPhone X production, Says Reports
Gadgets

तो इस वजह से iPhone X को बंद करने जा रही है कंपनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Colgate’s new smart toothbrush Colgate E1 listed on Apple Stores
Gadgets

स्मार्टफोन के बाद अब आ गया स्मार्ट टूथब्रश Colgate E1, जानें कीमत और खासियत

18 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Vivo to be 1st smartphone maker to use in display fingerprint sensor
Gadgets

यह कंपनी ला रही है पहला स्मार्टफोन जिसके डिस्प्ले में होगा फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

18 दिसंबर 2017

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy On7 set to Launch in India today
Gadgets

सैमसंग Galaxy On7 Prime आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च 

17 जनवरी 2018

OnePlus Next Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 845, says CEO Pete Lau
Gadgets

दुनिया का सबसे तेज एंड्रॉयड फोन होगा OnePlus का नया स्मार्टफोन

12 जनवरी 2018

ZTE to launch its first 5G smartphone by end of 2019 in US
Gadgets

ZTE इसी साल लॉन्च करेगा अपना पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

कड़े पहरे में ‘पद्मावत’ रिलीज समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें दिन में चार बार LIVE देख सकते हैं, हमारे LIVE बुलेटिन्स हैं - यूपी न्यूज सुबह 7 बजे, न्यूज ऑवर दोपहर 1 बजे, यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे।

25 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 25 JANUARY 2018, government job in NTPC 13:10

27 साल से कम उम्र वालों के लिए NTPC में हैं नौकरियां

25 जनवरी 2018

Manoj muntashir narrated the famous dialoges, video goes viral 1:13

दमदार डायलॉग कैसे किसी फिल्म को बनाते हैं हिट, समझिए कलम के बाहुबली से

25 जनवरी 2018

Two miscreants carried out robbery at the service center of bank of Baroda in Faridabad 1:13

24 सेकेंड में तमंचे की नोक पर दिया लूट को अंजाम, देखिए Video

25 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE RANVEER SINGH AT PADMAVAT SCREENING SECRET SUPERSTAR IN CHINA BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

दीपिका-रणवीर की खुल्लम-खुल्ला मोहब्बत!

25 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.