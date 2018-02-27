शहर चुनें

सैमसंग Galaxy S9 और Galaxy S9+ की भारत में यह होगी कीमत

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 09:36 AM IST
बर्सिलोना में चल रहे MWC 2018 से ठीक पहले लॉन्च हुए सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9 और गैलेक्सी एस9 प्लस की भारतीय बाजार में कीमत का खुलासा हो गया है। वहीं सैमसंग ने दोनों फोन की प्री-बुकिंग भी शुरू कर दी है। गैलेक्सी एस9 और गैलेक्सी एस9+ को सैमसंग के ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन स्टोर से 2,000 रुपये में प्री-बुक किया जा सकता है। वैसे को कंपनी ने आधिकारिक तौर पर अभी दोनों फोन की कीमतों का खुलासा नहीं किया है लेकिन ट्विटर यूजर संजय बाफना के एक ट्वीट के मुताबिक सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9 के (64GB) वेरियंट की कीमत 62,500 और 256GB वेरियंट की कीमत 71,000 रुपये होगी। वहीं गैलेक्सी एस9+ के 64GB मॉडल की कीमत 70,000 रुपये और 256GB वेरियंट की कीमत 79,000 रुपये होगी।

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
