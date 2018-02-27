#BREAKING#Samsung #GalaxyS9 and #GalaxyS9Plus India Price (MRP) :— SANJAY BAFNA (@sanjaybafna) February 26, 2018
S9 (64GB) MRP Rs.62,500
S9 (256GB) MRP Rs.71,000
S9+ (64GB) MRP.70,000
S9+ (256GB) MRP. Rs.79,000
Plz Note : MoP may be less from MRP, will share MoP or more on that soon. https://t.co/YHAMs7GcgG
26 फरवरी 2018