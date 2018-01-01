बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बुधवार को भारत में लॉन्च होगा सैमसंग का यह सस्ता फोन
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 02:24 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Samsung नए साल में नए धमाके की तैयारी में है।
कंपनी
3 जनवरी यानी बुधवार को भारत में
गैलेक्सी ऑन नेक्स्ट
का नया और सस्ता वर्जन लॉन्च करने जा रही है। बुधवार को भारत में इस फोन का 16 जीबी स्टोरेज वाला नया वेरियंट लॉन्च होगा जिसकी कीमत में 11,000 रुपये से कम होगी।
सैमसंग गैलेक्सी ऑन नेक्स्ट (2018) की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस फोन का नया वर्जन 2016 में लॉन्च हुए वर्जन जैसा ही होगा। नए फोन में डुअल सिम सपोर्ट के साथ 5.5 इंच की फुल एचडी डिस्प्ले होगी जिसका रिजॉल्यूशन 1080x1920 पिक्सल होगा। फोन में एंड्रॉयड मार्शमैलो 6.0, 1.6GHz का ऑक्टाकोर Exynos 7870 प्रोसेसर, 3GB रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज मिलेगी 256 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकेगा।
फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा और 8 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा होगा। रियर कैमरे के साथ एलईडी लाइट भी मिलेगी। इसके अलावा फोन में 4G VoLTE, वाई-फाई 802.11 b/g/n, ब्लूटूथ v4.1, जीपीएस/A-GPS, माइक्रो-यूएसबी और 3300mAh की बैटरी होगी। फोन की कीमत 10,999 रुपये होगी लेकिन 3 जनवरी के दिन फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के दौरान 1,000 रुपये की छूट मिलेगी। यानी फोन को 9,999 रुपये में खरीदा जा सकता है।
आगे पढ़ें
