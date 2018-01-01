Download App
बुधवार को भारत में लॉन्च होगा सैमसंग का यह सस्ता फोन

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 02:24 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB Variant set to launch in India on January 3 2018

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Samsung नए साल में नए धमाके की तैयारी में है। कंपनी 3 जनवरी यानी बुधवार को भारत में गैलेक्सी ऑन नेक्स्ट का नया और सस्ता वर्जन लॉन्च करने जा रही है। बुधवार को भारत में इस फोन का 16 जीबी स्टोरेज वाला नया वेरियंट लॉन्च होगा जिसकी कीमत में 11,000 रुपये से कम होगी।
सैमसंग गैलेक्सी ऑन नेक्स्ट (2018) की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
