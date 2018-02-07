अपना शहर चुनें

सैमसंग के इस फोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब 9,990 रुपये में खरीदें

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:45 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt price cut in India, Now available at Rs 9990
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
सैमसंग ने अपने एक बजट स्मार्टफोन सैमसंग गैलेक्सी जे7 नेक्स्ट की कीमत में कटौती की है। कटौती के बाद इस फोन के 2 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज वेरियंट की कीमत 9,990 रुपये एवं 3 जीबी रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज की कीमत 11,990 रुपये हो गई है। इससे पहले इन दोनों फोन की कीमतें क्रमशः 10,490 और 12,990 रुपये थीं।

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी जे7 नेक्स्ट की स्पेसिफिकेशन और मिलने वाले ऑफर्स
