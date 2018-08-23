शहर चुनें

28 अगस्त को लांच होगा रियलमी 2, ये हैं इसके 5 खास फीचर्स

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 23 Aug 2018 05:10 PM IST
ओप्पो का सब-ब्रांड रियल 28 अगस्त को भारत में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन रियलमी 2 लांच करने वाला है जो कि इसी साल जून में लांच हुए रियली 1 का अपग्रेडेड वर्जन है। लांचिंग से पहले रियलमी 2 को लेकर लीक रिपोर्ट भी सामने आई हैं। खैर चलिए हम आपको रियलमी 2 के 5 खास फीचर्स के बताते हैं जो रियलमी 1 में नहीं थे।
नॉच वाली डिस्प्ले
रियलमी 1 को जहां बिना नॉच के लांच किया गया था, वहीं रियलमी 2 को नॉच डिस्प्ले के साथ पेश किया जाएगा। साथ ही कंपनी ने कहा है कि 88.8 फीसदी डिस्प्ले मिलेगी।




डुअल रियर कैमरा
रियलमी 1 को एक जहां एक ही रियर कैमरा था, वहीं रियलमी 2 को डुअल रियर कैमरे के साथ लांच किया जाएगा, हालांकि इसकी कीमत भी पहले वाले फोन के मुकाबले ज्यादा होगी। इसकी कीमत 18 हजार रुपये के करीब हो सकती है।




दमदार बैटरी
रियलमी 2 में आपको 4,230mAh की दमदार बैटरी मिलेगी जो कि क्विक चार्ज 3.0 फास्ट चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करेगी। ऐसे में रियलमी 2 शाओमी एमआई ए2 के साथ खड़ा हो जाएगा।




फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर
लीक फोटो के मुताबिक रियलमी 2 के रियर पैनल पर कैमरे के नीचे फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर मिलेगा जो कि गोलाकार होगा, हालांकि कंपनी ने इस बारे में कुछ नहीं कहा है।

क्वॉलकॉम प्रोसेसर
रियलमी 2 में क्वॉलकॉम का प्रोसेसर मिलेगा। इसकी जानकारी रियलमी और क्वॉलकॉम दोनों ने दी है, हालांकि यह साफ नहीं है कि क्वॉलकॉम का कौन सा प्रोसेसर फोन में मिलेगा लेकिन कहा जा रहा है कि रियलमी 2 को स्नैपड्रैगन 636 के साथ लांच किया जा सकता है।


 

