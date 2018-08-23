The new #Realme2 comes with an amazing notch screen of 88.8% screen-to-body ratio. Be ready for #ANotchAbove experience. Tell us the first thing that you’ll do once you get a Notch Screen? pic.twitter.com/K87AhgPlqV — Realme (@realmemobiles) August 22, 2018

ओप्पो का सब-ब्रांड रियल 28 अगस्त को भारत में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन रियलमी 2 लांच करने वाला है जो कि इसी साल जून में लांच हुए रियली 1 का अपग्रेडेड वर्जन है। लांचिंग से पहले रियलमी 2 को लेकर लीक रिपोर्ट भी सामने आई हैं। खैर चलिए हम आपको रियलमी 2 के 5 खास फीचर्स के बताते हैं जो रियलमी 1 में नहीं थे।रियलमी 1 को जहां बिना नॉच के लांच किया गया था, वहीं रियलमी 2 को नॉच डिस्प्ले के साथ पेश किया जाएगा। साथ ही कंपनी ने कहा है कि 88.8 फीसदी डिस्प्ले मिलेगी।रियलमी 1 को एक जहां एक ही रियर कैमरा था, वहीं रियलमी 2 को डुअल रियर कैमरे के साथ लांच किया जाएगा, हालांकि इसकी कीमत भी पहले वाले फोन के मुकाबले ज्यादा होगी। इसकी कीमत 18 हजार रुपये के करीब हो सकती है।रियलमी 2 में आपको 4,230mAh की दमदार बैटरी मिलेगी जो कि क्विक चार्ज 3.0 फास्ट चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करेगी। ऐसे में रियलमी 2 शाओमी एमआई ए2 के साथ खड़ा हो जाएगा।लीक फोटो के मुताबिक रियलमी 2 के रियर पैनल पर कैमरे के नीचे फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर मिलेगा जो कि गोलाकार होगा, हालांकि कंपनी ने इस बारे में कुछ नहीं कहा है।रियलमी 2 में क्वॉलकॉम का प्रोसेसर मिलेगा। इसकी जानकारी रियलमी और क्वॉलकॉम दोनों ने दी है, हालांकि यह साफ नहीं है कि क्वॉलकॉम का कौन सा प्रोसेसर फोन में मिलेगा लेकिन कहा जा रहा है कि रियलमी 2 को स्नैपड्रैगन 636 के साथ लांच किया जा सकता है।