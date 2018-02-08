अपना शहर चुनें

Panasonic ने भारत में लॉन्च किया बजट 4G VoLTE स्मार्टफोन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:02 PM IST
Panasonic P100 Launched in India with 4G VoLTE at Rs 5,299
Panasonic P100
पैनासोनिक इंडिया ने भारतीय मोबाइल बाजार में अपना एक और बजट स्मार्टफोन Panasonic P100 पेश किया है। इस फोन में 4G LTE और VoLTE का सपोर्ट मिलेगा और इसमें फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी है। इस फोन की टक्कर शाओमी के रेडमी 5ए और अमेजॉन के Tenor D से होगी। पैनासोनिक के इस नए स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री फ्लिपकार्ट से हो रही है।

Panasonic P100 की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
panasonic p100 panasonic p100 price panasonic

