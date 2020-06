Oppo Find X2 सीरीज 17 जून को भारत में होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने की पुष्टि

World's #FastestChargeTechnology meets the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with the all new #OPPOFindX2Series #5G! Are you ready to experience a smooth and flawless performance? The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India on 17th June.

Know more: https://t.co/chUzY2ya9p pic.twitter.com/Bh3w3Aho9L