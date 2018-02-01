अपना शहर चुनें

Oppo A71 (2018) हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 11:25 AM IST
Oppo A71 2018 launched in Pakistan, Know price and specifications
OPPO A71 (2018)
ओप्पो ने ओप्पो ए71 का Oppo A71 (2018) वेरियंट पेश पाकिस्तान में लॉन्च किया है, हालांकि भारत में इसके लॉन्च होने की अभी कोई खबर नहीं है। बता दें कि ओप्पो ए71 को कंपनी ने पिछले साल सितंबर में लॉन्च हुआ था। फोन के 2018 वेरियंट की कीमत 19,899 पाकिस्तानी करेंसी यानी करीब 11,400 रुपये होगी और यह फोन गोल्ड एवं ब्लैक कलर वेरियंट में उपलब्ध होगा।

Oppo A71 (2018) की स्पेसिफिकेशन
oppo oppo a71 2018 oppo a71 2018 price

