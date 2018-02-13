अपना शहर चुनें

भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Oppo A71 (2018), कीमत 10,000 रुपये से कम

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 10:14 AM IST
Oppo A71 2018 launched in India at Rs 9,999
OPPO A71 (2018)
पाकिस्तान में लॉन्च होने के बाद Oppo A71 (2018) भारत में लॉन्च हो गया है। ओप्पो ए71 (2018) पिछले साल लॉन्च हुए Oppo A71 का ही अपग्रेडेड वर्जन है। इस फोन की बिक्री फ्लिपकार्ट से हो रही है, वहीं जल्द ही यह फोन स्नैपडील और अमेजॉन पर मिलेगा। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसमें दिया गया आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस बेस्ड कैमरा है।

Oppo A71 (2018) की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
एयरटेल, वोडाफोन और आइडिया आपके लिए नए धमाके की तैयारी में हैं। ये तीनों कंपनियां एक ऐसे 4जी स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रही हैं जिसकी कीमत सिर्फ 500 रुपये होगी और उस फोन के साथ महज 60-70 रुपये का मंथली प्लान भी मिलेगा।

