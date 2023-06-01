100 रिसाइकल मैटेरियल से बना होगा Nothing Phone 2, मिलेगी पहले वाले मॉडल के मुकाबले बड़ी डिस्प्ले

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Nothing Phone 2 की लॉन्चिंग कंफर्म हो गई है कि Nothing के इस फोन को अगले महीने लॉन्च किया जाएगा, हालांकि लॉन्चिंग तारीख के बारे में फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है। कुछ दिन पहले नथिंग के सीईओ और वनप्लस के पूर्व को-फाउंडर कार्ल पेई ने Nothing Phone 2 के कुछ फीचर्स के बारे में जानकारी दी है कि अपकमिंग फोन स्नैपड्रैगन 8+ Gen 1 प्रोसेसर के साथ आएगा। अब फोन की डिस्प्ले सामने आई है।
🌍📱Phone (2) is the first time we’ve achieved a lower carbon footprint on a second-generation product. A significant step towards a more sustainable smartphone industry. Let's explore its milestones.
A thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zYdmU3yqL— Nothing (@nothing) May 31, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.
Followed