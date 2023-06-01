{"_id":"64781a2e7e04ba0353029545","slug":"nothing-phone-2-display-size-revealed-claimed-to-be-more-sustainable-all-details-2023-06-01","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"100 रिसाइकल मैटेरियल से बना होगा Nothing Phone 2, मिलेगी पहले वाले मॉडल के मुकाबले बड़ी डिस्प्ले","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"गैजेट्स","slug":"gadgets"}}

विस्तार

Nothing Phone 2 की लॉन्चिंग कंफर्म हो गई है कि Nothing के इस फोन को अगले महीने लॉन्च किया जाएगा, हालांकि लॉन्चिंग तारीख के बारे में फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है। कुछ दिन पहले नथिंग के सीईओ और वनप्लस के पूर्व को-फाउंडर कार्ल पेई ने Nothing Phone 2 के कुछ फीचर्स के बारे में जानकारी दी है कि अपकमिंग फोन स्नैपड्रैगन 8+ Gen 1 प्रोसेसर के साथ आएगा। अब फोन की डिस्प्ले सामने आई है।

🌍📱Phone (2) is the first time we’ve achieved a lower carbon footprint on a second-generation product. A significant step towards a more sustainable smartphone industry. Let's explore its milestones.



A thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1zYdmU3yqL— Nothing (@nothing) May 31, 2023

कंपनी ने Twitter अकाउंट से जानकारी दी है कि Nothing Phone 2 को पहले वाले मॉडल के मुकाबले 0.15 इंच बड़ी डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च किया जाएगा। Nothing Phone 1 में 6.55 इंच की डिस्प्ले थी और Nothing Phone 2 को 6.7 इंच की डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च किया जाएगा।इससे पहले कार्ल पेई ने कंफर्म किया है कि Nothing Phone 2 को 4700mAh की बैटरी के साथ पेश किया जाएगा। कंपनी ने यह भी कहा है कि वह अपने अपकमिंग फोन से 53.45 किलोग्राम तक कार्बन उत्सर्जन कम करेगी।Nothing Phone 2 को लेकर दावा किया जा रहा है कि यह पहले वाले वर्जन के मुकाबले दोगुना फास्ट होगा। इसके अलावा फोन को तीन साल तक सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट मिलेगा और चार साल तक सिक्योरिटी अपडेट मिलेगा।Nothing Phone 2 के साथ प्लास्टिक फ्री पैकेजिंग मिलेगी। फोन में 100 फीसदी रिसाइकल मैटेरियल का इस्तेमाल होगा। मेन सर्किट में भी 100 फीसदी रिसाइकल कॉपर फॉइल का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। फोन में 100 फीसदी रिसाइकल एल्यूमीनियम का भी इस्तेमाल होगा।