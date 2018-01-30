अपना शहर चुनें

Nokia 3310 का 4G वेरियंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 09:01 AM IST
Nokia 3310 4G Variant launched in China, Know price and specifications
Nokia 3310 4G
एचएमडी ग्लोबल ने आखिरकार तमाम लीक्स के बाद Nokia 3310 का 4G वेरियंट चीन में लॉन्च कर दिया है। कंपनी ने नोकिया 3310 के 4जी वेरियंट को साइट पर लिस्ट भी कर दिया है, हालांकि कंपनी ने फोन के ग्लोबली लॉन्चिंग और कीमत के बारे में खुलासा नहीं किया है लेकिन उम्मीद की जा रही है कि फरवरी में होने वाले मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस 2018 में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

Nokia 3310 का 4G वेरियंट दो कलर वेरियंट फ्रेश ब्लू और डीप ब्लू में मिलेगा। बता दें कि इस फोन का 2 जी वेरियंट नोकिया सीरीज के 30+ ओएस के साथ आया था, 3जी वेरियंट जावा बेस्ड ओएस के साथ और 4जी वेरियंट Yun OS के साथ लॉन्च हुआ है।

इस ओएस को अलीबाबा ग्रुप ने तैयार किया है। फोन में प्रीलोडेड MP3 प्लेयर होगा। इसके अलावा फोन में 2.4 इंच की QVGA कलर डिस्प्ले,  256MB रैम और 512MB स्टोरेज मिलेगी जिसे 64 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकेगा। वहीं फोन में 2 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा फ्लैश लाइट के साथ होगा। फोन में 1200mAh की बैटरी, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, ब्लूटूथ v4.0, माइक्रो-USB और 3.5mm का हेडफोन जैक है।
nokia nokia 3310 nokia 3310 4g

Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

