अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   MWC 2018, Nokia 10 may launch with 5 cameras

MWC 2018: 5 कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है Nokia 10, ऐसे करेंगे काम

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 09:59 AM IST
MWC 2018, Nokia 10 may launch with 5 cameras
Nokia 10
फरवरी में शुरू हो रहे मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस में एक बार फिर से नोकिया मोबाइल धमाल मचाने वाले हैं। खबर है कि एचएमडी ग्लोबल नोकिया 3310 के 4जी वेरियंट, नोकिया 7 प्लस के साथ 5 कैमरे के साथ नोकिया 10 लॉन्च करने वाली है। पेन्टा कैमरा (5 कैमरे) की तकनीक के लिए नोकिया ने Zeiss के साथ पार्टनरशिप की है। वहीं यह भी खबर है कि Nokia 10 में क्वॉलकॉम का स्नैपड्रैगन 845 प्रोसेसर मिलेगा।

दरअसल नोकिया 10 की एक स्केच सामने आया है। इस डिजाइन से पता चलता है कि फोन के बैक पैनल पर 5 लेंस मौजूद हैं, इसके अलावा इसमें एक LED Light, और सर्कुलर रिंग में एक सेंसर भी दिखाई दे रहा है। फोन का कैमरा सर्कुलर वैसा ही है जैसा कि 41 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाले नोकिया लुमिया 1020 में था।

RELATED

स्केच के मुताबिक मेन कैमरा डुअल लेंस वाला होगा और फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी पैक पैनल पर ही होगा। बताया जा रहा है कि नोकिया 10 के कैमरे को घुमाकर जूम किया जा सकेगा। इसके अलावा लीक रिपोर्ट से यह भी पता चला है कि नोकिया 10 की डिस्प्ले 18:9 आस्पेक्ट रेशियो वाली होगी।
mwc 2018 nokia 10 hmd global nokia

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Rapper Chandan Shetty winner of the bigg boss 5 kannad winner
Television

Bigg Boss: शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट बना शो का विनर, पहली बार अलग फॉर्मेट से खेला गया खेल

29 जनवरी 2018

Three Questions Every Girl Asks Her Boyfriend
Relationship

लड़की पूछे ये 3 सवाल, तो 'ना' होना चाहिए आपका जवाब, वर्ना...

29 जनवरी 2018

Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande Gives You Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Bhutan
Stress Management

यह है धरती की सबसे खुशहाल जगह, सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2018

Banarasi Malaiyo Is Sweet Prepared With Dew And Milk
Healthy Food

बनारसी मलइयो: ओस की बूंद से बनती है यह मिठाई, सिर्फ तीन महीने इसे चखने का मौका

29 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat 4th day box office collection
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही 'पद्मावत' के आगे धराशायी हुई 'बाहुबली', देश-विदेश में भी मचाया तहलका

29 जनवरी 2018

chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
Festivals

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

29 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 29th january to 4th febuary
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

29 जनवरी 2018

rishi kapoor tweets on indian premier league auction 2018
Bollywood

आईपीएल में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी में कूदे ऋषि कपूर, ट्वीट कर उठा दिया बड़ा सवाल

28 जनवरी 2018

international customs day shah rukh khan ranveer singh salman khan perform
Bollywood

एक इवेंट में दिखे शाहरुख, सलमान और रणवीर, विराट कोहली की पत्नी का रोमांटिक डांस

28 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Designing the first mobile phone in the country, jobs will be created
Gadgets

देश में डिजाइन पहला मोबाइल फोन लॉन्च, नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

अब डिजाइन इन इंडिया के तहत लावा इंटरनेशनल ने देश का पहला फोन डिजाइन किया है।

25 जनवरी 2018

worlds first 512GB microSD card launched by Integral a UK based storage company
Gadgets

लॉन्च हुई दुनिया की पहली 512GB स्टोरेज वाली माइक्रोएसडी कार्ड

25 जनवरी 2018

Apple Likely to stop iPhone X production, Says Reports
Gadgets

तो इस वजह से iPhone X को बंद करने जा रही है कंपनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus set to Launch on February 25 2018
Gadgets

Confirm! 25 फरवरी को लॉन्च होंगे सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 और Galaxy S9+

25 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

Colgate’s new smart toothbrush Colgate E1 listed on Apple Stores
Gadgets

स्मार्टफोन के बाद अब आ गया स्मार्ट टूथब्रश Colgate E1, जानें कीमत और खासियत

18 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will be launching with 7-inch Display and 5500mAh battery
Gadgets

आने वाला है Xiaomi का ये फोन, इसमें होगी 7 इंच की डिस्प्ले और 5500mAh बैटरी

24 दिसंबर 2017

OnePlus Next Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 845, says CEO Pete Lau
Gadgets

दुनिया का सबसे तेज एंड्रॉयड फोन होगा OnePlus का नया स्मार्टफोन

12 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस बच्चे का डांस देखकर आप हो जाएंगे इसके दीवाने

सोशल मीडिया पर एक बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल, बच्चा वीडियो में डांस कर रहा है। डांस करते हुए बच्चे के वीडियो को कई लोग शेयर कर रहे हैं। आप भी देखिए ये वीडियो।

29 जनवरी 2018

3 girls slapped 168 times for not completing homework In Jhabua of Madhya Pradesh 3:09

होमवर्क पूरा नहीं करने पर टीचर ने छात्रा के लगवाए 168 थप्पड़, सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

29 जनवरी 2018

MAN ARRESTED FOR HURLING SHOE AT ACTRESS TAMANNAAH IN HYDERABAD WHILE INAUGURATING A JEWELRY STORE 1:16

Video: बाहुबली की इस अभिनेत्री पर फेंका गया जूता, वजह है हैरान करने वाली

29 जनवरी 2018

FIRST LUNAR ECLIPSE OF YEAR 2018 AND EFFECT ON HOROSCOPE 3:22

31 जनवरी के चंद्रग्रहण का ये है समय, इन राशियों की चमकने वाली है किस्मत

29 जनवरी 2018

KASGANJ COMMUNAL VIOLENCE BUDGET SESSION 2018 DEEPIKA PADUKONE UTTAR PRADESH TOP NEWS 00:02:37

कासगंज में अब भी हालात सामान्य नहीं समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

29 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.