Moto Z2 Force भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:51 AM IST
Moto Z2 Force set to launch in India on February 15, Know price and specifications
Moto Z2 Force
मोटोरोला भारतीय बाजार में अपना एक और दमदार स्मार्टफोन उतारने की तैयारी में है। Moto Z2 Force 15 फरवरी को भारत में लॉन्च होने वाला है। कंपनी ने इसके लिए मीडिया इनवाइट्स भी भेजने शुरू कर दिए हैं। फोन के साथ कंपनी Moto टर्बो पावर पैक मॉड भी देगी जिसे पिछले साल दिसंबर में लॉन्च किया गया था। इस मॉड की कीमत 5,999 रुपये है। बता दें कि मोटो जेड फोर्स को पिछले साल जुलाई में कंपनी ने पेश किया था और अमेरिका में इसकी बिक्री भी हो रही है।

Moto Z2 Force की स्पेसिफिकेशन
moto z2 force moto z2 force price motorola

