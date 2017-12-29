बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
LG ने गूगल असिस्टेंट के साथ लॉन्च किया ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर ThinQ
{"_id":"5a45de5d4f1c1b686a8bc62c","slug":"lg-launched-thinq-smart-bluetooth-speaker-with-google-assistant","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"LG \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942\u091f\u0942\u0925 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 ThinQ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 12:21 PM IST
LG THINQ Smart Bluetooth Speaker
LG इलेक्ट्रॉनिक ने गुरुवार को अपना नया ब्लूटूथ स्मार्ट होम स्पीकर पेश
ThinQ
पेश किया है। इस स्पीकर में
गूगल असिस्टेंट
का सपोर्ट भी है। हालांकि इसकी लॉन्चिंग अगले महीने होने वाले कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक शो (CES 2018) में होने वाली थी। वहीं
एलजी
CES 2018 में एक और नया स्मार्ट होम स्पीकर पेश कर सकती है।
LG ThinQ स्पीकर के फीचर्स और कीमत
LG THINQ Smart Bluetooth Speaker
इसकी सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसमें दिया गया गूगल असिस्टेंट का सपोर्ट है। इसके अलावा कंपनी ने प्रीमियम हाई-क्वालिटी साउंड आउटपुट का दावा किया है। गूगल असिस्टेंट के अलावा इसमें पर्सनलाइज्ड वॉयस इंटरफेस भी है।
इसका ऑडियो आउटपुट 550W है और इसमें 5.1.2 चैनल्स का सपोर्ट है। इसमें दिया गया नया साउंडबार SK10Y मल्टीस्पीकर का मजा देगा। हालांकि कंपनी ने अपने इस होम स्पीकर की कीमत का खुलासा नहीं किया है।
