Technology ›   Gadgets ›   iQOO Z7 Pro 5G with curved display to launch in India soon

कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगा iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, कंपनी ने जारी किया टीजर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 24 Jul 2023 04:37 PM IST
सार

iQOO Neo 7 Pro और iQOO Z7 5G की लॉन्चिंग के बाद अब iQOO भारत में अपना एक नया फोन लॉन्च करने जा रही है। iQOO Z7 Pro 5G की लॉन्चिंग जल्द ही भारत में होने वाली है। कंपनी ने इसका टीजर भी जारी किया है। iQOO Z7 Pro 5G के साथ कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले मिलेगी।

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G with curved display to launch in India soon
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G - फोटो : X

विस्तार
iQOO Neo 7 Pro और iQOO Z7 5G की लॉन्चिंग के बाद अब iQOO भारत में अपना एक नया फोन लॉन्च करने जा रही है। iQOO Z7 Pro 5G की लॉन्चिंग जल्द ही भारत में होने वाली है। कंपनी ने इसका टीजर भी जारी किया है। iQOO Z7 Pro 5G के साथ कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले मिलेगी।



फोन के फीचर्स के बारे में कंपनी ने जानकारी नहीं दी है लेकिन यह तय है कि iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, iQOO Z7s और iQOO Neo 7 के बीच का एक फोन होगा। iQOO Z7 Pro 5G की कीमत 25,000 रुपये के करीब हो सकती है।




नया फोन iQOO Z7s का अपग्रेडेड वर्जन हो सकता है। iQOO Z7s की बात करें तो इसमें 6.38 इंच की FHD+ एमोलेड डिस्प्ले है जिसका रिफ्रेश रेट 90Hz है। डिस्प्ले के साथ HDR10+ का सपोर्ट है और पीक ब्राइटनेस 1300 निट्स है।

iQOO Z7s में 64 मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी कैमरा है। इसमें सेल्फी के लिए 16 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा दिया गया है। iQOO Z7s में 4500mAh की बैटरी है जिसके साथ 44W की फास्ट चार्जिंग है। iQOO Z7 Pro से इस फोन से अधिक फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ पेश किया जा सकता है।

Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

