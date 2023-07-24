कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगा iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, कंपनी ने जारी किया टीजर

iQOO Neo 7 Pro और iQOO Z7 5G की लॉन्चिंग के बाद अब iQOO भारत में अपना एक नया फोन लॉन्च करने जा रही है। iQOO Z7 Pro 5G की लॉन्चिंग जल्द ही भारत में होने वाली है। कंपनी ने इसका टीजर भी जारी किया है। iQOO Z7 Pro 5G के साथ कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले मिलेगी।

On to the next 'curve' of Questing... #iQOOZ7Pro #ComingSoon #iQOO pic.twitter.com/ZFIHKbpwB8