Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   iKall K71 Feature phone launched in India at Rs 249 only

इस फोन की कीमत है सिर्फ 249 रुपये, क्या इसे खरीदना चाहेंगे आप?

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 11:07 AM IST
iKall K71 Feature phone launched in India at Rs 249 only
iKall K71
पिछले 6 महीनों से कंपनियों के बीच सस्ते फीचर लॉन्च करने की होड़ मची है। जियो फोन के लॉन्च होने के बाद कई सारे सस्ते फीचर फोन बाजार में आए जिनमें कुछ 4जी सपोर्ट वाले हैं और कुछ 2जी नेटवर्क को सपोर्ट करते हैं। इसी बीच iKall K71 नाम से एक फीचर फोन बाजार में आया है जिसकी कीमत सिर्फ 249 रुपये है। तो आइए जानते हैं इस फोन के फीचर्स के बारे में।

iKall K71 की स्पेसिफिकेशन और फीचर्स
ikall k71 feature phone mobile

