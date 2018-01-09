Download App
फ्लिपकार्ट पर Apple वीक शुरू, iPhone पर मिल रहा भारी डिस्काउंट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 11:22 AM IST
Flipkart Apple Week, Heavy discounts on iphones
Flipkart Apple Week
अगर आप भी आईफोन खरीदने के लिए किसी ऑफर या फोन के सस्ते होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है। फ्लिपकार्ट ने 9 से 15 जनवरी 2018 के बीच एप्पल वीक का आयोजन किया है। इस दौरान आईफोन 7, आईफोन 8 और आईफोन X समेत आईफोन के कई मॉडल्स पर भारी छूट मिलेगी। तो आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में।

आईफोन 7 पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
flipkart apple iphone
