Facebook लॉन्च करने वाला है स्मार्ट वीडियो चैट डिवाइस, जानें कीमत

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 01:54 PM IST
Facebook to launch a smart video chat device called Portal soon, says report
Facebook
Facebook मई 2018 तक अपना नया वीडियो चैट पोर्टल (डिवाइस) लॉन्च करने वाला है। बताया जा रहा है कि एनुअल डेवलपर कॉन्फ्रेंस में इसकी घोषणा की जा सकती है। Cheddar की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस वीडियो चैट डिवाइस में सोशल मीडिया के तमाम फीचर्स मिलेंगे। वहीं रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि फेसबुक इस डिवाइस की कीमत $499 यानी करीब 31,656 रखेगा।

इसकी बिक्री फेसबुक के पॉप-अप स्टोर्स और ऑनलाइन होगी। बताया जा रहा है कि इस डिवाइस में एक वाइड एंगल कैमरा होगा और इस डिवाइस को वॉयस से कंट्रोल किया जा सकेगा। इसके वीडियो को नेटफ्लिक्स जैसे वीडियो स्ट्रिमिंग ऐप पर देखा जा सकेगा।

हालांकि यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब फेसबुक के वीडियो चैट डिवाइस की रिपोर्ट सामने आई है। इससे पहले भी एक रिपोर्ट आई थी जिसके मुताबिक इस डिवाइस में 13-15 इंच की डिस्प्ले होगी। इसकी लॉन्चिंग फेसबुक के F8 डेवलपर कॉन्फ्रेंस में हो सकती है।
facebook portal video chat device

