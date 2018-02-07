अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Dell XPS 13 Launched in India With Ultra HD Display, know Price and Specifications

Dell ने भारत में लॉन्च किया XPS 13 लैपटॉप, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:16 PM IST
Dell XPS 13 Launched in India With Ultra HD Display, know Price and Specifications
Dell XPS 13
Dell ने मंगलवार को भारत में अपना नया लैपटॉप Dell XPS 13 लॉन्च किया है। इस लैपटॉप को सबसे पहले कंपनी ने पिछले महीने हुए CES 2018 में पेश किया था। इसे लेकर कंपनी का दावा है कि XPS 13 दुनिया का सबसे छोटा 13 इंच का लैपटॉप है जो इंटेल के 8वें जेनरेशन और 4K अल्ट्रा एचडी इनफिनिटी डिस्प्ले के साथ आता है।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

Dell XPS 13 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
dell xps 13 dell xps 13 price dell

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Dutt happy about june release of biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, reason is personal
Bollywood

जानिए, जून से क्यों खास लगाव है संजय दत्त को, अब बायोपिक से जुड़ा ताजा कनेक्‍शन

7 फरवरी 2018

Parineeti Chopra is spending quality time in Maldives before shooting Kesari film
Bollywood

शूटिंग से पहले मालद्वीप पहुंच गई अक्षय की लीड एक्ट्रेस, Beach पर कर रहीं ऐसे मस्ती

7 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma horror film Pari new teaser out, Watch video
Bollywood

कमजोर दिल वाले न देखें अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'परी' का यह नया टीजर, डर से कांप जाएंगे आप

7 फरवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra celebrating Rose Day before Valentine's Day
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के घर से बाहर आते ही एक हुए पुनीश-बंदगी, ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया Rose day

7 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor does not want to face-off with Ranveer Singh after Padmaavats success
Bollywood

पद्मावत हिट होने का बाद भी आखिर क्यों रणवीर से नजरें बचा रहें हैं शाहिद

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

JBL Boombox Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India With 20000mAh Battery
Gadgets

20,000mAh की बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ यह ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर

JBL Boombox स्पीकर का वजन 5.25kg है और यह करीब 220 लंबा है। इस स्पीकर में यह भी सुविधा है कि इसकी मदद से आप अपने स्मार्टफोन को भी चार्ज कर सकेंगे। इस स्पीकर को दो ब्लूटूथ डिवाइस से एक साथ कनेक्ट किया जा सकेगा। 

7 फरवरी 2018

Huawei to launch P20 with triple lens rear camera setup
Gadgets

3 रियर कैमरे के साथ आ रहा है यह फोन, 40MP का होगा रिजॉल्यूशन

6 फरवरी 2018

iBall CompBook Premio v2.0 laptop launched in India With Windows 10 Rs 21999
Gadgets

21,999 रुपये में विंडोज 10 के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ यह लैपटॉप

6 फरवरी 2018

update for Google Pixel 2, shoot brighter and clearer photos in Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat
Gadgets

गूगल Pixel 2 के लिए आया अपडेट, अब थर्ड पार्टी ऐप से क्लिक कर सकेंगे शानदार फोटो

6 फरवरी 2018

Oppo India set to launch Oppo A71s with face unlock at Rs 9990
Gadgets

फेस अनलॉक फीचर के साथ भारत आ रहा Oppo A71s, कीमत होगी 10 हजार से कम

2 फरवरी 2018

Vivo likely to Launch Vivo Xplay7, First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
Gadgets

आ रहा है 512GB स्टोरेज और 10GB रैम वाला स्मार्टफोन, Vivo करेगा कमाल

1 फरवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 plus specs leaks
Gadgets

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 और Galaxy S9+ की बैटरी के बारे में पता चला

3 फरवरी 2018

World's first Smartphone nose hair trimmer launched in Japan
Gadgets

अब स्मार्टफोन से साफ कर सकेंगे नाक के बाल, आ गया अनोखा ट्रिमर

3 फरवरी 2018

mCURA Introduces India’s First Integrated Mobility Platform SMART OPD for Hospitals and Clinics
Gadgets

अस्पताल में OPD की लंबी लाइन से छुटकारा दिलाएगी यह डिवाइस

2 फरवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

ये है 'सिंघम' का नया अवतार, अब पड़ेगी करप्शन पर सबसे बड़ी 'रेड'

ईमानदार पुलिस अफसर का टाइटल किरदार सिंघम निभाकर वाहवाही बटोरने वाले अजय देवगन अब ईमानदार इनकम टैक्स अधिकारी बनकर लौटे हैं। ये फिल्म उत्तर प्रदेश के एक ईमानदार अफसर की सच्ची कहानी पर आधारित बताई जा रही है।

7 फरवरी 2018

muslim elderly beaten in Rajsthan,Unmarried daughter will get equal share in parental property 00:26:48

दोपहर तक की सारी खबरों का लंच बॉक्स 7 फरवरी 2018

7 फरवरी 2018

fire in railway godown of alipur uttar pradesh 3:01

रेलवे गोदाम में लगी भयंकर आग, लाखों का माल हुआ खाक

7 फरवरी 2018

valentine's special: virtual wife for your loneliness 1:01

सिंगल लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी, आ गई है आपके लिए वर्चुअल बीवी

7 फरवरी 2018

first run out given by third umpire in cricket history special story 1:21

क्रिकेट इतिहास में कौन बना था थर्ड अम्पायर का पहला शिकार

7 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.