Budget 2021: तो क्या मेड इन इंडिया iPad में पेश होगा बजट, ट्विटर पर करने लगा ट्रेंड

Because FM will present budget using iPad made in factory of Apple in Tamil Nadu — Anishu thakur (@talkonfacts) February 1, 2021

From a briefcase to iPad case.



We have come a long way. Certain traditions are meant to be broken to make a fresh new start into the future. This change is cool. 🤘🏻 https://t.co/P2TQqrEOD8 — Ajay Dave (@ajayrdave) February 1, 2021



iPad trending, probably because @nsitharaman was carrying it for budget instead of traditional bahi-khata. — Ananta Purekar (@AnantaPurekar) February 1, 2021

Apple could be in a lot of trouble if the FM has an iPad to present the budget. Tim Cook should sit on the edge of his seat and be ready to control a plummeting stock when अशांत Bhushan declares a boycott by Indian liberals of Apple products. — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) February 1, 2021

देश का पहला आम बजट डिजिटल बही-खाता के रूप में पेश हो रहा है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण Budget 2021 स्वदेशी टैब में पेश करने जा रही है। कहा जा रहा है कि जिसे टैबलेट के जरिए वित्त मंत्री बजट पेश करेंगी वह मेड इन इंडिया (Made in India) टैबलेट है। वित्त मंत्री मेड-इन-इंडिया टैब ने स्वदेशी 'बही-खाते' की जगह ली है।बजट की सॉफ्ट कॉपी, ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध होगी। मेड इन इंडिया टैबलेट में बजट पेश होने की घोषणा के बाद ट्विटर पर iPad ट्रेंड होने लगा है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि बजट 2021 एपल के आईपैड पर पेश होगा। ipad के साथ Made in India भी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगा है।सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि इस बार का बजट एपल आईपैड में पेश होगा, हालांकि आधिकारिक तौर पर इस बात की अभी तक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है कि किस कंपनी के टैबलेट में बजट पेश होगा।