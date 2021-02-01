Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Budget 2021 Nirmala Sitharaman Carries Made in India Tab for First apple ipad trending on twitter

Budget 2021: तो क्या मेड इन इंडिया iPad में पेश होगा बजट, ट्विटर पर करने लगा ट्रेंड

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
Updated Mon, 01 Feb 2021 10:35 AM IST
made in India tab
made in India tab - फोटो : social media

देश का पहला आम बजट डिजिटल बही-खाता के रूप में पेश हो रहा है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण Budget 2021 स्वदेशी टैब में पेश करने जा रही है। कहा जा रहा है कि जिसे टैबलेट के जरिए वित्त मंत्री बजट पेश करेंगी वह मेड इन इंडिया (Made in India) टैबलेट है। वित्त मंत्री मेड-इन-इंडिया टैब ने स्वदेशी 'बही-खाते' की जगह ली है।
बजट की सॉफ्ट कॉपी, ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध होगी। मेड इन इंडिया टैबलेट में बजट पेश होने की घोषणा के बाद ट्विटर पर iPad ट्रेंड होने लगा है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि बजट 2021 एपल के आईपैड पर पेश होगा। ipad के साथ Made in India भी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करने लगा है।


सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि इस बार का बजट एपल आईपैड में पेश होगा, हालांकि आधिकारिक तौर पर इस बात की अभी तक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है कि किस कंपनी के टैबलेट में बजट पेश होगा।



 
 
 

technology gadgets national made in india tablet budget 2021 idap tech news tech news in hindi social media

