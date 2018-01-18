Download App
भारत में इस वेबसाइट पर लिस्ट हुआ ब्लैकबेरी का पहला फुल टच-स्क्रीन BlackBerry Motion

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:09 AM IST
BlackBerry Motion listed on Flipkart at Rs 42,999
BlackBerry Motion
ब्लैकबेरी का पहला फुल टच-स्क्रीन स्मार्टफोन BlackBerry Motion भारत में फ्लिपकार्ट पर लिस्ट हो गया है। साइट पर खरीदने का भी ऑप्शन आ रहा है। फ्लिपकार्ट पर ब्लैकबेरी मोशन की कीमत 42,999 रखी गई है।

लिस्टिंग से पता नहीं चल रहा है कि यह फोन इम्पोर्टेड है या नहीं, लेकिन इस पर  Flipkart Assured का टैग भी नहीं लगा है। बता दें कि इस फोन को चाइनीज फोन मेकर कंपनी TCL ने लॉन्च किया है। ब्लैकबेरी का मोबाइल बिजनेस टीसीएल के पास है। 
ब्लैकबेरी मोशन की स्पेसिफिकेशन
blackberry motion blackberry blackberry motion price flipkart

