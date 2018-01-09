Download App
Belkin ने CES 2018 में वायरलेस चार्जर समेत लॉन्च किए कई प्रोडक्ट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 12:58 PM IST
Belkin Launched Wireless Chargers at CES 2018
Belkin Wireless Chargers at CES 2018
लास वेगास में चल रहे CES 2018 में Belkin ने अपनी वायरलेस चार्जर समेत कई प्रोडक्ट्स पेश किए हैं। कंपनी ने वायरलेस चार्जर के साथ पावर बैंक और केबल्स भी पेश किए हैं। कंपनी का वायरलेस चार्जिंग पैड एप्पल, सैमसंग और वनप्लस के मोबाइल को सपोर्ट करेगा। यह वायरलेस चार्जर 10W तक की चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करेगा।

दरअसल नए साल में कंपनी का लक्ष्य ही मोबाइल पावर प्रोडक्ट्स पर था। ऐसे में कंपनी ने चार्जर के साथ स्टैंड भी पेश किया। वहीं Belkin ने कार माउंट नाम से कार के लिए भी वायरलेस चार्जर लॉन्च किया है।

कार के लिए लॉन्च हुए चार्जर के बारे में कंपनी ने बताया कि कार माउंट चार्जिंग के दौरान वाई-फाई, जीपीएस, ब्लूटूथ और LTE जैसे फंक्शन काम करेंगे। माउंट में एक यूएसबी सपोर्ट भी मिलेगा जिसकी मदद से आप फोन चार्ज कर सकेंगे।

कंपनी ने ड्यूल चार्जर भी पेश किया है जिसके जरिए कई डिवाइस को एक साथ चार्ज किया जा सकेगा। वहीं कंपनी ने यूएसबी-सी 10के नाम से पावर बैंक पेश किया है जो मात्र 35 मिनट में 80 प्रतिशत डिवाइस को चार्ज कर सकता है।
