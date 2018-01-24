अपना शहर चुनें

तो इस वजह से iPhone X को बंद करने जा रही है कंपनी

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 02:51 PM IST
Apple Likely to stop iPhone X production, Says Reports
iphone x
Apple के जिस आईफोन की चर्चा पूरी दुनिया में हो रही है, उसी आईफोन iPhone X को कंपनी बंद करने जा रही है। बताया जा रहा कि साल 2018 के जून तक iPhone X का प्रोडक्शन कंपनी बंद कर सकती है। आईफोन X के बंद होने के पीछे उम्मीद के मुताबिक नहीं हो रही इसकी बिक्री बताई जा रही है।

मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कंपनी किसी भी सूरत में iPhone X को कम कीमत पर बेचने को तैयार नहीं है, जबकि इस फोन के फीचर के साथ ही कई सारे एंड्रॉयड फोन बाजार में आ गए हैं। वहीं एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि 2018 तक इस फोन की टोटल शिपमेंट करीब 6.2 करोड़ की ही होगी जबकि पहले इसके आठ करोड़ यूनिट्स बिकने का अनुमान था।

हालांकि कंपनी ने आधिकारिक तौर पर इसके मामले पर अभी कुछ नहीं कहा है। बता दें कि इस फोन में लॉन्चिंग के बाद से अभी तक कई बार शिकायतें भी आई हैं। इस फोन की भारत में शुरुआती कीमत 89,000 रुपये है।
