सिर्फ 500 रुपये में मिलेगा 4G स्मार्टफोन, साथ में 60 रुपये का मंथली प्लान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:42 AM IST
Airtel, Vodafone and Idea working on Rs 500 Smartphone with Android Go
Smartphone
भारत के मोबाइल फोन यूजर्स के लिए बहुत बड़ी खबर है, खासकर उनके लिए जो अभी तक फीचर फोन यूज कर रहे हैं। देश की टॉप 3 टेलीकॉम कंपनियां एयरटेल, वोडाफोन और आइडिया आपके लिए नए धमाके की तैयारी में हैं।

ये तीनों कंपनियां एक ऐसे 4जी स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रही हैं जिसकी कीमत सिर्फ 500 रुपये होगी और उस फोन के साथ महज 60-70 रुपये का मंथली प्लान भी मिलेगा। तीनों कंपनियों की यह प्लानिंग जियो फोन और उसके साथ 49 रुपये में मिलने वाले मंथली प्लान को टक्कर देने के लिए है।

इकोनॉमिक्स टाइम्स की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक एक टेलीकॉम कंपनी के एक अधिकारी ने बताया है कि वे लोग कम कीमत वाले स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रहे हैं और यह फोन जियो की तरह तीन साल में कैशबैक वाला नहीं होगा। हालांकि इस मसले पर वोडाफोन, एयरटेल और आइडिया ने आधिकारिक रूप से कोई बयान नहीं दिया है।

ये तीनों कंपनियां मोबाइल निर्माता कंपनियों से एंड्रॉयड गो बेस्ड सस्ते स्मार्टफोन के लिए बात कर रही हैं। बता दें कि अभी हाल ही में रिपोर्ट आई थी कि माइक्रोमैक्स 2 हजार रुपये से कम में एंड्रॉयड गो स्मार्टफोन लाने वाला है। यह फोन मार्च 2018 तक लॉन्च हो सकता है।
android go airtel smartphone

