दमदार फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुआ बजट स्मार्टफोन 'एक्वा जैज'

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 01:55 PM IST
features of budget smartphone aqua jazz
एक्वा मोबाइल्स ने एक्वा जैज को भारतीय बाजार में उतारा है। इसकी कीमत के लिहाज से इस फोन में मिलने वाले फीचर्स की लिस्ट लंबी है। एक्वा जैज  4G VoLte  को सपोर्ट करता है। साथ ही इसमें 5 इंच का एचडी डिस्प्ले दिया गया है। स्मार्टफोन को अनलॉक करने के लिए फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी मिलता है। 

फोन में 1.3 गीगाहर्ट्ज का क्वाड कोर प्रोसेसर है। साथ ही फोन में 16 जीबी की इंटरनल मेमोरी के साथ 1 जीबी की रैम मिलती है। फोन में 2800 एमएएच की बैटरी लगाई गई है। 

एक्वा जैज में डुअल रियर कैमरा मिलता है, जिसमें 13 मेगापिक्सल और 0.3 मेगापिक्सल के दो सेंसर्स दिए गए हैं। साथ ही फोन  में फिंगरप्रिंट स्कैनर भी मिलता है और कंपनी का दावा है कि यह सेकंड से भी कम समय में फोन को अनलॉक करता है।
