Home ›   Technology ›   Chinese police testing facial recognition sunglasses to track citizens

पुलिस की नजरों से बचना अब नामुमकिन, मिला फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन वाला चश्मा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 04:24 PM IST
Chinese police testing facial recognition sunglasses to track citizens
Chinese police testing facial recognition sunglasses - फोटो : The Wall Street Journal
चीन की पुलिस को अब एक ऐसा नया हथियार मिल गया है जिसके बाद उनकी नजरों से बचना अब मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन होगा। चीन की पुलिस को ऐसा सनग्लास दिया गया है जो फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन (चेहरा पहचानने की तकनीक) फीचर से लैस है। इस खास चश्मे की टेस्टिंग आगामी छुट्टियों में होने वाला है जो कि 11 फरवरी से शुरू होने वाली है। 

नए साल की छुट्टियों के दौरान रेलवे स्टेशन पर होगी। इस खास मौके पर रेलवे स्टेशन पर काफी भीड़ रहती है। वहीं पुलिस के मुताबिक इस चश्मे की टेस्टिंग पहले भी हो चुकी है जिसमें 26 लोगों की पहचान हुई थी जो चेहरा बदलकर घूम रहे थे।

इस खास चश्मा को हाई सर्विलांस ट्रैकिंग तकनीक और आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस से कनेक्ट किया गया है ताकि लाइव लोगों की पहचान हो सके। बता दें कि 2020 तक चीन में 600 मिलियन से भी ज्यादा CCTV कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। द वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल्स की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस खास सनग्लास को बिजिंग की LLVision टेक्नोलॉजी नाम की एक कंपनी ने तैयार किया है। इसके लिए कंपनी स्थानीय पुलिस की मदद भी ले रही है।

इस खास सनग्लास को एक मोबाइल यूनिट के जरिए कंट्रोल किया जा सकेगा और इसकी कीमत 636 डॉलर यानी करीब 40,967 रुपये होगी। यह चश्मा सर्वर पर प्रीलोडेड 10,000 सैंपल में से एक की पहचान कर महज 100 मिलीसेकेंड में कर सकता है।
police facial recognition sunglasses

