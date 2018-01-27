अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Apple IOS 11.3 Updates will automatically send location to emergency services

इमरजेंसी कॉल के दौरान iPhone यूजर्स की लोकेशन खुद ही हो जाएगी सेंड

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 12:27 PM IST
Apple IOS 11.3 Updates will automatically send location to emergency services
Apple IOS 11.3 update
Apple के लेटेस्ट iOS 11.3 में नया अपडेट एडवांस्ड मोबाइल लोकेशन (AML) का सपोर्ट आया है जिसके बाद इमरजेंसी कॉलिंग के दौरान यूजर्स की लोकेशन खुदी ही सेंड हो जाएगा। इसका फायदा होगा कि अगर यूजर्स इमरजेंसी में पुलिस को कॉल करता है तो उसकी लोकेशन पुलिस के पास ऑटोमेटिक चली जाएगी।

एप्पल ने इसकी जानकारी अपने ब्लॉग में दी है। ब्लॉग के मुताबिक इमरजेंसी कॉल करने पर यह फीचर ऑन हो जाता है और वाई-फाई एवं जीपीएस का यूज करके टेक्स्ट मैसेज के जरिए लाइव लोकेशन उस नंबर पर भेजता है जिस पर कॉल की गई होती है।

AML फीचर अमेरिका में काम नहीं कर रहा है, लेकिन यूरोप, बेल्जियम, न्यूजीलैंड, स्विडेन, लिथुआना और लोअर ऑस्ट्रिया जैसे कई देशों में काम कर रहा है। वहीं iOS 11.3 अपडेट के बाद यूजर्स के पास बैटरी पर कंट्रोल, ऑग्यूमेंट रियलिटी (AR) और एनीमोजी पर ज्यादा कंट्रोल होगा।
apple ios 11.3 location iphone

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

