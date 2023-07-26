Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Video watch Lionel Messi Score two goal Inter Miami beats Atlanta United by 4-0 to reach leagues cup round-32

Video: लियोनल मेसी का लगातार दूसरे मैच में धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन; 14 मिनट में दागे दो गोल, इंटर मियामी को मिली जीत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: रोहित राज Updated Wed, 26 Jul 2023 08:42 AM IST
सार

मेसी ने लगातार दूसरे मैच में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने इंटर मियामी के होम ग्राउंड पर 14 मिनट के अंतराल में दो गोल दाग दिए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने एक गोल असिस्ट भी किया। इंटर मियामी के लिए मेसी के अलावा रॉबर्ट टेलर ने भी दो गोल दागे।

Video watch Lionel Messi Score two goal Inter Miami beats Atlanta United by 4-0 to reach leagues cup round-32
गोल करने के बाद साथी खिलाड़ी टेलर के साथ लियोनल मेसी - फोटो : Inter Miami/Twitter

विस्तार
Follow Us

दुनिया के महानतम फुटबॉल खिलाड़ियों में एक अर्जेंटीना के लियोनल मेसी का अमेरिका में धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन जारी है। मेसी ने इंटर मियामी के लिए लीग कप के दूसरे मुकाबले में दो गोल कर टीम को जीत दिलाई। इस जीत के साथ ही इंटर मियामी ने नॉकआउट राउंड में अपना स्थान पक्का कर लिया है। टीम अब राउंड-32 में पहुंच गई है। ग्रुप-जे में उसकी यह लगातार दूसरी जीत है। इंटर मियामी के दो मैच में छह अंक हो गए हैं। ग्रुप में क्रुज अजुल दूसरे और अटलांटा यूनाइटेड तीसरे स्थान पर है।


मेसी ने लगातार दूसरे मैच में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने इंटर मियामी के होम ग्राउंड पर 14 मिनट के अंतराल में दो गोल दाग दिए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने एक गोल असिस्ट भी किया। इंटर मियामी के लिए मेसी के अलावा रॉबर्ट टेलर ने भी दो गोल दागे। मेसी ने पिछले मैच में क्रुज अजूल के खिलाफ डेब्यू किया था। दो मैच में उनके अब तीन गोल और एक असिस्ट हो गए हैं।


बुस्केट्स और मेसी की जोड़ी का कमाल
मैच में इंटर मियामी की शुरुआत जोरदार रही। मेसी ने आठवें मिनट में ही टीम को 1-0 से आगे कर दिया। उन्होंने बार्सिलोना के अपने साथी सर्जियो बुस्केट्स के साथ मिलकर विपक्षी टीम पर दबाव डाला। बुस्केट्स् ने अटलांटा के खिलाड़ियों को छकाते हुए मेसी की ओर गेंद को मारा। इंटर मियामी के कप्तान ने इसका फायदा उठाया और गेंद को लेकर गोलपोस्ट के करीब पहुंच गए। उन्होंने गोल के लिए शॉट लगाया, लेकिन गेंद गोलपोस्ट के खंभे से टकराकर वापस आ गई। मेसी वहीं पर खड़े थे। उन्होंने चतुराई का परिचय देते हुए इस बार गेंद को गोलपोस्ट में डाल दिया।

22वें मिनट में मेसी का दूसरा गोल
मेसी के दूसरे गोल के लिए प्रशंसकों को ज्यादा देर तक इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ा। मैच के 22वें मिनट में ही मेसी ने टीम के लिए दूसरा गोल दाग दिया। वह गेंद को लेकर आगे बढ़ें, लेकिन अटलांटा के खिलाड़ियों ने उन्हें घेर लिया। इतने में मेसी ने चालाकी से गेंद को अपने साथी खिलाड़ी टेलर की ओर मार दिया। टेलर गेंद को लेकर गोलपोस्ट के करीब पहुंच गए और उन्हें मेसी की ओर उसे मारा। मेसी ने बिना कोई गलती किए गेंद को गोलपोस्ट में डाल दिया। इस तरह टीम 2-0 से आगे हो गई।



मेसी के बाद छा गए टेलर
इंटर मियामी के लिए तीसरा गोल टेलर ने किया। 44वें मिनट में गोल कर उन्होंने टीम को हाफटाइम तक 3-0 से आगे कर दिया। 53वें मिनट में टेलर ने दूसरा गोलकर स्कोर 4-0 कर दिया। यह अंतर मैच के अंत तक बरकरार रहा। मैच के 84वें मिनट में क्रिस्टोफर मैक्सवे को बाहर किए जाने से इंटर मियामी के टीम सिर्फ 10 खिलाड़ियों के साथ अंतिम कुछ समय तक खेली, लेकिन इसका असर स्कोरकार्ड पर नहीं दिखा।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now