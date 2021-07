विवाद: बोपन्ना ने लगाए आरोप तो टेनिस संघ ने कहा, खुद क्वालिफाई क्यों नहीं किया

रोहन बोपन्ना

AITA just confirmed that despite receiving the message from ITF, the entry of Sumit & me cannot be considered. Why did they still mislead everyone that Sumit Nagal & myself still had a chance and mislead everyone.

Thank you AITA for clarification for exactly what I said.

