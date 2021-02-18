ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन: नौवीं बार फाइनल में पहुंचे जोकोविच, सेमीफाइनल में कारात्सेव को हराया

This is Novak's #AusOpen world and we're just living in it 🌏
🇷🇸 @DjokerNole is a finalist Down Under for the 9️⃣th time.#AO2021 pic.twitter.com/5tcIiCloHu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 18, 2021
28 Grand Slam finals for Djokovic.— ATP Tour (@atptour) February 18, 2021
The first man in the Open Era to reach three #AusOpen finals after turning 30. pic.twitter.com/3cewQfMi1h
