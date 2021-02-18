शहर चुनें

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन: नौवीं बार फाइनल में पहुंचे जोकोविच, सेमीफाइनल में कारात्सेव को हराया

mukesh jha स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेलबर्न Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा
Updated Thu, 18 Feb 2021 04:35 PM IST
नोवाक जोकोविच
नोवाक जोकोविच - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
आठ बार के ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन चैंपियन नोवाक जोकोविच गुरुवार को साल के पहले ग्रैंड स्लैम के फाइनल में पहुंच गए हैं। 33 वर्षीय जोकोविच नौवीं बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के फाइनल में पहुंचे हैं। अपने 18वें ग्रैंडस्लैम खिताब से महज एक कदम दूर इस खिलाड़ी ने सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में रूस के असलान कारात्सेव को 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 से हराया। 
यह कमाल करने वाले जोकोविच पहले खिलाड़ी
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन के इतिहास में 30 साल की उम्र के बाद तीन बार फाइनल में पहुंचने वाले जोकोविच पहले खिलाड़ी बने हैं। 

sports tennis international novak djokovic aslan karatsev नोवाक जोकोविच australian open

