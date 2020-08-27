शहर चुनें
Naomi Osaka Not Play In WTA semi-final, Japanese Tennis Player Withdrawn Her Name Over Shooting Of A Black Man, Jacob Blake By Police In The US

डब्ल्यूटीए सेमीफाइनल से नाओमी ओसाका ने नाम वापस लिया, अमेरिका में अश्वेत की मौत को बताया वजह

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो। Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 07:24 AM IST
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka - फोटो : social Media

ख़बर सुनें
जापानी टेनिस खिलाड़ी नाओमी ओसाका डब्ल्यूटीए सेमीफाइनल में नहीं खेलेंगी। उन्होंने इस टूर्नामेंट से अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है। ओसाका ने एक वक्तव्य जारी कर इस बात की घोषणा की है। उन्होंने अपने वक्तव्य में अमेरिका में पिछले दिनों पुलिस की गोली से हुई अश्वेत शख्स जैकब ब्लैक की मौत को इसकी वजह बताया है।
naomi osaka tokyo wta semi-final jacob blake america

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

