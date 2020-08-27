डब्ल्यूटीए सेमीफाइनल से नाओमी ओसाका ने नाम वापस लिया, अमेरिका में अश्वेत की मौत को बताया वजह

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (in file pic) issues a statement that she is withdrawing from WTA semi-final, over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake by police in the US. pic.twitter.com/KHc7ypnxZ8— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020
